2024 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

Tallinn, ESTONIA

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.

In 2024 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2024      Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results
12.02.2024      January results
12.03.2024      February results
20.03.2024      Audited Annual Report for 2023
17.04.2024      General meeting of shareholders
18.04.2024      Q1 interim results
13.05.2024      April results
12.06.2024      May results
18.07.2024      Q2 interim results
12.08.2024      July results
11.09.2024      August results
18.10.2024      Q3 interim results
12.11.2024      October results
11.12.2024      November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 172,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee