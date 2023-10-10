Anoto’s Chair of the Board Jörgen Durban resigns

Stockholm, 10 October 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that Jörgen Durban, Chair of the Board of Directors of Anoto, today has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Board member and Chairman of Anoto with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has appointed Dennis Song as the new Chair of the Board.



"I am leaving the Board of Anoto to let the new largest shareholders get proper representation on the Board. I have worked with Anoto for 12 years in total and wish Anoto well in the future and with the new Board and management," says Jörgen Durban.

Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto

