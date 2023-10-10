KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Brussel, BELGIUM

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 2 October 2023 and 6 October 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
02-10-202370 000€ 4 091 731€ 58.45€ 58.16€ 59.36
03-10-202385 000€ 4 887 202€ 57.50€ 57.32€ 58.24
04-10-202385 000€ 4 836 254€ 56.90€ 56.46€ 57.62
05-10-202385 000€ 4 832 998€ 56.86€ 56.54€ 57.16
06-10-202385 000€ 4 898 312€ 57.63€ 57.02€ 57.74

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 3 277 765 on 6 October 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

