SalMar – Q3 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 48.4
Farming Northern Norway: 25.7
Icelandic Salmon: 4.0
Total: 78.1
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q3 2023 report will be released on 9 November 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
