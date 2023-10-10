High-Purity Quartz Market Set to Touch US$ 7.0 Billion by 2030 With a Significant CAGR of 5.6%, According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global High-Purity Quartz Market value is US$ 4.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

High-purity quartz (HPQ) is quartz that is entirely made of silicon dioxide (SiO2) and includes only tiny amounts of contaminants such as iron, aluminum, and titanium. It is a highly specialized and valuable variety of quartz that is largely utilized in the manufacture of semiconductors, solar panels, high-temperature lamp tubing, telecommunications, and other high-tech applications.

The transition to renewable energy sources and ecologically friendly technologies, such as solar energy, has raised demand for high-purity quartz, which is essential in the production of clean energy solutions. The global high-purity quartz market is expanding, owing to the increased use of high-tech applications in a variety of industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global High-Purity Quartz market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, form, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global High-Purity Quartz market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global High-Purity Quartz market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global High-Purity Quartz Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, in 2022, the semiconductor application segment dominated the high-purity quartz market, accounting for a significant portion of the market.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global high-purity quartz market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.0 billion Growth Rate 5.6% Key Market Drivers Rising demand in electronics

Increased solar applications

Global expansion of high-speed internet Companies Profiled Quartz Corporation

The Quartz Corp

Unimin Corporation

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Sibelco

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global high-purity quartz market include,

In October 2022, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz announced a US$ 447 million capacity expansion plan. The project is scheduled to be divided into three segments, each with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons of high-purity quartz sand.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global high-purity quartz market growth include Quartz Corporation, The Quartz Corp, Unimin Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, and Sibelco, among others.

Market Segmentation and Table of Content:

RationalStat has segmented the global high-purity quartz market based on application, form, end user, and region

Global High-Purity Quartz Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Semiconductors Solar Panels Fiber Optics Others

Global High-Purity Quartz Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form Powder Granules Chips

Global High-Purity Quartz Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Electronics Energy Others

Global High-Purity Quartz Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America High-Purity Quartz Market US Canada Latin America High-Purity Quartz Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe High-Purity Quartz Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe High-Purity Quartz Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific High-Purity Quartz Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa High-Purity Quartz Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the High-Purity Quartz Report:

What will be the market value of the global high-purity quartz market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global high-purity quartz market?

What are the market drivers of the global high-purity quartz market?

What are the key trends in the global high-purity quartz market?

Which is the leading region in the global high-purity quartz market?

What are the major companies operating in the global high-purity quartz market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global high-purity quartz market?

