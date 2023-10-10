Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 40

Company announcement no. 60

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 40 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from from last announcement 2,193,100 239,203,776 2 October 2023 9,000 108.11 972,990 3 October 2023 10,000 106.31 1,063,100 4 October 2023 10,000 105.00 1,050,000 5 October 2023 10,000 106.20 1,062,000 6 October 2023 7,000 109.15 764,050 Total week 40 46,000 4,912,140 Total accumulated 2,239,100 244,115,916

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,329,303 treasury shares, equal to 1.93 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



Attachment