Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size to Surpass USD 1009.3 Million Growth by 2030 | Exposure to Substitutional Animal Milk Oligosaccharides

Newark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 158.95 million in 2021 global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market will reach USD 1009.30 million by 2030. A child's ability to learn, grow, and flourish is largely based on their ability to eat well. Breast milk provides the best nutrition for infants because it contains unique prebiotics called human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). According to HMO studies, certain HMOs can offer special health advantages to infants when supplemented at the right dosage. Growing public awareness of these benefits will be beneficial for market expansion.



Key Insight of the Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



Due to the several major producers of infant formula and newborn foods in North America, as well as the expectation that technological advancements will drive regional market growth during the projection period. The demand for functional foods and drinks has increased due to rising worries about digestive problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and other severe diseases. This is expected to fuel the regional market for human milk oligosaccharides.



In 2021, the infant formula segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 42.91 million.



The application segment is divided into food supplements, infant formula, dietary supplements, functional food, and beverages. In 2021, the infant formula segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 42.91 million.



In 2021, the 2'FL segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 41.32 million.



The type segment is divided into 2’FL, 3’FL, 3’SL, and 6’SL. In 2021, the 2’FL segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 41.32 million.



In 2021, the neutral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 76% and revenue of 120.80 million.



The concentration segment is divided into neutral and acidic. In 2021, the neutral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 76% and revenue of 120.80 million.



Advancement in market



Chr. Hansen's HMOs lacto-N-tetraose (LNT), 3-fucosyllactose (3-FL), and 3'-sialyllactose (3'-SL) have been given the green light for safe usage in the EU by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The largest dosages permitted on the HMO market will be utilized in baby formula and several other categories. With these approvals, formula-fed infants can now benefit from HMOs at concentrations more aligned with nature and its structural variability. HMOs are the third most prevalent solid substance in breast milk, with various variances and advantages due to their structural variety.



Report Scope



Market Dynamics



Driver: The need for human milk oligosaccharides in infant formula is growing.



The need for Human Milk Oligosaccharides in infant formula is expected to drive market expansion. This is because human milk oligosaccharides have several benefits for the well-being of newborns. Human Milk Oligosaccharides are vital bioactive components in mother's milk that support the Bifidobacterium genus in people and promote the colonization and growth of stomach microbial flora to benefit newborn health. Human milk oligosaccharides are advantageous to the digestive and immune systems. The increasing birth rates and infant population will also grow the market.



Restraints: the higher production costs.



Products containing human milk oligosaccharides' economic and expansion potential is difficult, expensive, and dubious. Technological requirements, consumer needs, and regulatory and legislative context influence the success of product expansion. A specific form of human milk oligosaccharide needs to be researched and developed to produce nutritional supplements or other functional foods like prebiotics. International food regulations govern the production and creation of these products.



Opportunities: the intake of animal milk oligosaccharides to enhance infant formula properties.



Bovine milk oligosaccharides are expected to play a significant role in the nutrition of newborns. It is anticipated that goat milk newborn formula would be crucial for the digestive health of babies because it contains prebiotic qualities similar to those of breast milk.



Challenges: stringent government regulations.



Since HMO directly impacts human health, the extraction, production, processing, packaging and distribution must follow the highest standards. The relevant authorities maintain a robust regulatory and accountability framework to protect the consumers' interests, which will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market are:



• Royal Friesland Campina N.V

• Nestle

• Inbiose N.V

• Gnubiotics Sciences S.A

• Elicityl S.A

• DUPONT

• DSM

• Dextra Laboratories

• CHR Hansen Holding A/S

• Biosynth Carbosynth

• BASF SE

• Abbott Laboratories



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Food Supplement

• Infant Formula

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food

• Beverage



By Type



• 2’FL

• 3’FL

• 3’SL

• 6’SL



By Concentration



• Neutral

• Acidic



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



