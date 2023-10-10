Hot & Cold Systems Market worth $27.0 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hot & Cold Systems Market is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% from USD 19.9 billion in 2023, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Hot and cold systems are designed to efficiently transport fluids, such as hot water or chilled water, for various applications including heating, cooling, and process requirements in buildings and industrial sectors. These systems consist of insulated pipes, valves, pumps, and control systems that work together to maintain the desired temperature and flow of the fluid throughout the distribution network. The primary functions of hot and cold systems are to provide thermal comfort, enable temperature control, and facilitate the transfer of energy for heating and cooling purposes, ensuring efficient and reliable operation in different environments. Urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies act as key drivers for the hot & cold systems market.

List of Key Players in Hot & Cold Systems Market:

RWC (US) Orbia (Mexico) Georg Fischer Limited (Switzerland) Geberit (Switzerland) Watts Water Technologies (US) Chevron Phillips Chemical LLC (US) Wienerberger (Austria) Aalberts (Netherlands) Aliaxis (Belgium) Lesso (China) Rehau (Switzerland) Zurn (US) Uponor (Finland) Silmar Group (Italy)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Hot & Cold Systems Market:

Drivers: Urbanization and infrastructure development in the emerging economies Restraint: Cost of material and installation of metal pipes Opportunity: Expansion of the construction industry Challenge: Fluctuation in raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

Pipe hot & cold systems segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Commercial is projected to be the second-fastest growing end-user in the hot & cold systems market, in terms of value. Europe is expected to be the third-largest market for hot & cold systems during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on raw materials, plastic is the largest segment. Owing to its various excellent properties over metal and metalized plastic pipes such as plastic pipes are lightweight, easy installation, corrosion resistance, and cost-effective compared to other pipes. Additionally, plastic pipes offer excellent thermal insulation properties, lower energy losses, and reduced maintenance requirements, making them a preferred choice for modern construction and infrastructure projects.

Based on End-user, residential is the largest segment of the hot & cold systems market due to factors such as increasing urbanization, population growth, and rising standards of living. The demand for residential heating and cooling systems is driven by the need for comfortable living spaces, while commercial applications often have more specific and varying requirements, leading to a comparatively slower growth rate than residential end-users.

North America is the second-largest market for hot & cold systems. This regional analysis delves into the market dynamics of Plastic, metallic, and metalized plastic pipes, along with fixtures & connections used in hot & cold systems, highlighting their respective applications and the impact of economic recession on the industry. Additionally, it explores the global trends shaping the hot & cold systems market, such as the growth of the construction & infrastructure sector, environmental regulations, technological advancements, and the increasing emphasis on sustainable solutions.

