Global Kombucha Market Size to Surpass USD 9.60 Billion Growth by 2030 | Increasing Adoption of Functional Beverages

Newark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.71 billion in 2021 global kombucha market will reach USD 9.60 billion by 2030. The rising consumer awareness about kombucha and its multiple health benefits drive the market's growth. This demand is augmented by the rising disposable income and growing health consciousness in the young population. The growth of market players and manufacturers offering kombucha has increased rapidly in the past few years, thereby assisting the market's growth by improving accessibility and expanding consumer product choices. Convenience stores and growing retail chains will also contribute to the market's expansion. Furthermore, online delivery of kombucha products will aid the market's expansion. The market has also been growing, given the ongoing improvements in the quality, variety in flavours, and innovative packaging of kombucha.



Key Insight of the Global Kombucha Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The increasing population will drive the consumer demand for kombucha as the region's young population is health-conscious and prefers kombucha over beer and soda. The increasing disposable income of the population will also drive the market's growth. The growth of home-grown brands catering to the local audience of the Asia Pacific region will also augment the market’s growth.



In 2021, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 95% and revenue of 2.57 billion.



In 2021, the off-trade segment dominated the market with the largest share of 75% and revenue of 2.03 billion.



Advancement in market



September 2023 - Akasa Air will be the first Indian airline to provide this probiotic beverage as part of its in-flight dining options thanks to a partnership between Borécha, India's leading Kombucha brand, and the country's fastest-growing airline. Borécha's probiotic Mango Kombucha is now available to Akasa Air passengers, providing a healthy and energizing twist to their voyage. Adding kombucha aligns with Akasa Air's dedication to improving the in-flight eating experience by giving customers a wide range of dietary choices. The popular Borécha's Mango Kombucha, known for its mouthwatering flavour and beneficial effects on the digestive system, is now sold on all Akasa Air flights. Travellers can now take advantage of this novel beverage option to enjoy a tasty and healthy beverage that goes well with Café Akasa's vast menu.



Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Projected Market Size in 2021 USD 2.71 billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players PepsiCo Inc (KeVita), GT’s Living Food, Health-Ade LLC, Remedy Drinks, BREW DR. KOMBUCHA, GO Kombucha, Lo Bros.,brothersandsisters, BB Kombucha, København Kombucha, Real Kombucha, Equinox Kombucha Key Segment Product, Distribution Channel, Regional Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing awareness about kombucha and its health benefits.



People are more inclined to follow a healthy lifestyle due to the growth in obesity cases, gastrointestinal disorders, and other chronic problems. This, together with a rise in the population's disposable money, has changed consumer tastes in favour of high-end goods like kombucha. By naturally mending the skin barrier and lowering irritation, inflammation, and dryness, kombucha enhances skin health. Kombucha is gaining popularity since it offers long-term advantages and few to no negative side effects.



Restraints: side effects of kombucha.



As much as kombucha offers multiple benefits, it is not for everyone. It can cause bloating, digestive and other stomach issues. Furthermore, excess consumption of kombucha can lead to high sugar levels. Kombucha also contains some amount of alcohol, which over time can cause lifestyle conditions. Therefore, the side effects of kombucha will hamper the market's growth.



Opportunities: the introduction of new flavours.



The increasing demand for kombucha has opened up new market opportunities for industry players. They are experimenting with new flavours, variants, packaging and marketing campaigns to capture new market share. Introducing new flavours according to the tastes and preferences of the target audience will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.



Challenges: regulated market conditions.



The alcohol content in kombucha is a cause of concern for regulatory authorities. These cannot be allowed to target teens as a potential audience. Furthermore, a robust accountability framework must ensure the quality and authenticity of products since they directly impact consumer health. Therefore, regulated market conditions will limit the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global kombucha market are:



• PepsiCo Inc (KeVita)

• GT’s Living Food

• Health-Ade LLC

• Remedy Drinks

• BREW DR. KOMBUCHA

• GO Kombucha

• Lo Bros.

• brothersandsisters

• BB Kombucha

• København Kombucha

• Real Kombucha

• Equinox Kombucha



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• Conventional

• Hard



By Distribution Channel



• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



