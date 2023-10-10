Global Beverage Market Set to Expand to 2028 Amid Shifting Consumer Preferences and Health-Conscious Trends

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beverage Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beverage market, valued at US$1,568.389 billion in 2021, is on a growth trajectory with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.47%. By 2028, it is estimated to reach a market size of US$1,991.845 billion, driven by various factors and key developments.

Key Highlights of the Global Beverage Market:

Consumer Preference Shift: The market's growth is bolstered by rising disposable income and evolving consumer preferences, particularly in developing economies. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward ready-to-drink beverages, fostering market expansion.

Alcoholic Beverage Consumption: The per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages is on the rise, with a preference for premium products. This trend is contributing to the market's growth, exemplified by the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs reporting increased alcohol consumption, particularly strong alcoholic beverages.

Health Concerns: Despite market growth, health concerns related to sugar content in packaged beverages and alcohol consumption pose challenges. However, the introduction of healthier, low-sugar content products offers opportunities for market expansion.

Driving Factors:

Fruit-Based Beverages: Non-alcoholic products with healthier content and fruit-based options are expected to drive market growth. As health-consciousness increases, demand for fruit-based beverages with reduced sugar content is likely to rise.

Key Developments:

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) entered the fruit-based drinks sector in November 2022 with the launch of Fruski Juice N Jelly drink. This move aligns with NourishCo's goal to expand its product portfolio in the non-alcoholic beverages category.

In December 2022, Fresh Del Monte introduced 'A Kick of Fruit,' a line of energy drinks containing at least 20% real fruit juice and no added sugar, in collaboration with Scotland-based beverage maker Old Tom Gin.

In January 2022, Danone North America expanded its portfolio with Silk Extra Creamy Almond milk, catering to consumers seeking dairy-free, gluten-free, and vitamin-rich alternatives.

Regional Market Insights:

North America holds a significant share in the global beverage market. Consumers in this region are increasingly seeking healthier and premium beverage options, including plant-based alternatives, functional beverages, and sugar-free drinks.

The United States, in particular, exhibits a growing demand for health-conscious and sustainable beverage choices. Trends favor plant-based milk, energy drinks, and convenient on-the-go options.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Bottled Water Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juice Milk Dairy Almond Soy Rice Oat Cashew Coconut Others



By Packaging Type

Cans

Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

Unilever

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle

Pepsi Co Inc

Jones Soda Co.

Danone

Appalachia Brewing Company

GCMMF (Amul)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Heineken N.V.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Constellation Brands Inc.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

United Breweries Group

Brown-Forman Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1568.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1991.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

