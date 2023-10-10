Global Thoracic Surgery Market Reaches $5 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Rising Incidence of Thoracic Diseases

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thoracic Surgery Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thoracic surgery market size attained a value of USD 5 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing incidence of thoracic diseases, particularly lung. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 10.8 billion by 2031.



Thoracic Surgery: Introduction



Thoracic surgery is a specialized field of surgery that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the organs within the chest cavity, including the lungs, heart, esophagus, and other thoracic structures. It involves surgical procedures such as lung resections, heart surgeries, esophageal surgeries, and thoracic tumor removal.



The primary goal of thoracic surgery is to restore or improve the function of thoracic organs, alleviate symptoms, and improve the overall quality of life for patients. Thoracic surgeons utilize advanced surgical techniques, equipment, and technologies to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures. Thoracic surgery is a highly specialized and multidisciplinary field that involves collaboration among thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, oncologists, anesthesiologists, and other healthcare professionals. The field continues to evolve with ongoing research, technological advancements, and the development of new surgical techniques and treatment modalities. The focus is on improving patient outcomes, enhancing surgical precision, and optimizing patient care.



Key Trends in the Thoracic Surgery Market



Some key trends involved in the thoracic surgery market are as follows:

Minimally Invasive Techniques: One of the significant trends in thoracic surgery is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, such as video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgery. These techniques offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes

Advanced Imaging and Navigation Technology: The integration of advanced imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), with surgical navigation systems has revolutionized thoracic surgery. These technologies enable surgeons to obtain precise anatomical information, plan surgeries more accurately, and navigate complex structures with greater precision, enhancing surgical outcomes and patient safety

Personalized Medicine and Precision Surgery: With advancements in genetic testing and molecular profiling, there is a growing trend towards personalized medicine in thoracic surgery. Genetic markers and molecular profiles are used to identify specific tumor characteristics, allowing for tailored treatment approaches. Precision surgery techniques, such as targeted lung cancer resections based on tumor location and size, are also gaining prominence

Market Segmentation

by Product

Surgical Sutures and Staples

Handheld Surgical equipment

Electrosurgical Devices

by End User

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK SE & Co

BioVentrix, Inc

C. R. Bard, Inc

CardiacAssist, Inc

CircuLite Inc

Jhonson & Jhonson

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Medtronic

Heartware International Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvxopl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment