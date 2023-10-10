Global Thoracic Surgery Market Reaches $5 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Rising Incidence of Thoracic Diseases

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thoracic Surgery Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thoracic surgery market size attained a value of USD 5 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing incidence of thoracic diseases, particularly lung. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 10.8 billion by 2031.
Thoracic Surgery: Introduction
Thoracic surgery is a specialized field of surgery that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the organs within the chest cavity, including the lungs, heart, esophagus, and other thoracic structures. It involves surgical procedures such as lung resections, heart surgeries, esophageal surgeries, and thoracic tumor removal.
The primary goal of thoracic surgery is to restore or improve the function of thoracic organs, alleviate symptoms, and improve the overall quality of life for patients. Thoracic surgeons utilize advanced surgical techniques, equipment, and technologies to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures. Thoracic surgery is a highly specialized and multidisciplinary field that involves collaboration among thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, oncologists, anesthesiologists, and other healthcare professionals. The field continues to evolve with ongoing research, technological advancements, and the development of new surgical techniques and treatment modalities. The focus is on improving patient outcomes, enhancing surgical precision, and optimizing patient care.
Key Trends in the Thoracic Surgery Market
Some key trends involved in the thoracic surgery market are as follows:
- Minimally Invasive Techniques: One of the significant trends in thoracic surgery is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, such as video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgery. These techniques offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes
- Advanced Imaging and Navigation Technology: The integration of advanced imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), with surgical navigation systems has revolutionized thoracic surgery. These technologies enable surgeons to obtain precise anatomical information, plan surgeries more accurately, and navigate complex structures with greater precision, enhancing surgical outcomes and patient safety
- Personalized Medicine and Precision Surgery: With advancements in genetic testing and molecular profiling, there is a growing trend towards personalized medicine in thoracic surgery. Genetic markers and molecular profiles are used to identify specific tumor characteristics, allowing for tailored treatment approaches. Precision surgery techniques, such as targeted lung cancer resections based on tumor location and size, are also gaining prominence
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Surgical Sutures and Staples
- Handheld Surgical equipment
- Electrosurgical Devices
by End User
- End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- Biosensors International Group
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co
- BioVentrix, Inc
- C. R. Bard, Inc
- CardiacAssist, Inc
- CircuLite Inc
- Jhonson & Jhonson
- Corindus Vascular Robotics
- Medtronic
- Heartware International Inc
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvxopl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment