Plumbing Market Size, Plumbing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Latest Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Plumbing Market was valued at US$ 56.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Plumbing is a field of work and a system of pipes, fixtures, and other devices used to distribute water, remove wastewater, and provide various types of plumbing services within buildings, homes, and other structures. The primary purpose of plumbing is to ensure the safe and efficient supply of clean water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation, as well as the proper disposal of wastewater.

As the global population continues to grow, there is a constant need for new residential and commercial construction. Increased urbanization also drives the demand for plumbing systems in both residential and industrial settings. In addition, plumbing technology is continually evolving. Innovations such as water-saving fixtures, smart plumbing systems, and more efficient water heaters drive market growth as consumers and businesses seek energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global plumbing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product/service, end user, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global plumbing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global plumbing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Plumbing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product/service, pipes & fittings sub-segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global plumbing market.

On the basis of end user, the plumbing market is sub-segmented into residential, commercial and industrial, with residential taking up the major portion of the market within the end user segment.

On the basis of application, the plumbing market is sub-segmented into HVAC, soil, waste and rainwater, and others.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 56.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 82.2 billion Growth Rate 5.4% Key Market Drivers Growing concerns regarding water scarcity and conservation

Rising need for energy-efficient plumbing systems

Rising consumer awareness Companies Profiled Kohler Co.

Moen Incorporated

Delta Faucet Company

Toto Ltd.

Uponor

Zurn Industries, LLC

Bradford White Corporation

GROHE

Geberit

Jacuzzi Inc.

Masco Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Plumbing companies and component manufacturers adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global plumbing market include,

In May 2023, Kohler acquired Kast Concrete Basins, a UK-based manufacturer and boutique designer of concrete basins and sinks. The acquisition of the UK-based boutique designer adds value to the acquiring company’s product portfolio and fits well in its luxury brands division.

In February 2021, Delta Faucet entered into an agreement to take over the assets of Kraus. This acquisition is aimed at reinforcing the acquiring company’s product portfolio.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global plumbing market growth include Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated, Delta Faucet Company, Toto Ltd., Uponor, Zurn Industries, LLC, Bradford White Corporation, GROHE, Geberit, Jacuzzi Inc., and Masco Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global plumbing market based on product/service, end user, application and region

Global Plumbing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product/Service Plumbing Fixtures Pipes & Fittings Tools Valves Installation and Repair Services

Global Plumbing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Residential Commercial Industrial

Global Plumbing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application HVAC Soil, Waste and Rainwater Others

Global Plumbing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Plumbing Market US Canada Latin America Plumbing Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Plumbing Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Plumbing Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Plumbing Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Plumbing Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Plumbing Report:

What will be the market value of the global plumbing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global plumbing market?

What are the market drivers of the global plumbing market?

What are the key trends in the global plumbing market?

Which is the leading region in the global plumbing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global plumbing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global plumbing market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

