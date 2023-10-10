Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Set to Reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2031: Key Trends and Advancements

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immune thrombocytopenia market value was USD 3.12 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing advancements in diagnostic techniques across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 3.39 billion by 2031.



Introduction



Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a hematologic disorder characterized by a low platelet count due to immune system dysfunction. Platelets are essential for blood clotting, and a decrease in their count can lead to increased bleeding and bruising. ITP can be classified as either primary (idiopathic) or secondary to an underlying condition or medication.



ITP is caused by the immune system mistakenly targeting and destroying platelets, leading to their reduced lifespan. The exact cause of this immune response is still not fully understood, but it is believed to involve the production of autoantibodies that bind to platelets, marking them for destruction by the spleen and other immune cells.



The symptoms of ITP can vary from mild to severe and may include easy bruising, petechiae (small red spots on the skin), nosebleeds, and excessive bleeding from cuts or injuries. In severe cases, internal bleeding and hemorrhage may occur, requiring immediate medical attention.



Key Trends in the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market



Some key trends involved in the immune thrombocytopenia market are as follows:

Advancements in Novel Therapies: There is a growing focus on the development of targeted and immunomodulatory therapies for ITP. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies targeting specific immune cells or receptors involved in platelet destruction, are being explored as potential treatment options. These therapies aim to improve response rates, reduce side effects, and provide long-term remission

Personalized Medicine Approaches: With advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, there is an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine approaches for ITP. Genetic testing and biomarker analysis help identify patients who are more likely to respond to specific treatments, enabling more tailored and effective therapy selection

Patient-Centric Care: There is a growing recognition of the importance of patient-centered care in managing ITP. Healthcare providers are focusing on shared decision-making, considering patient preferences, and providing comprehensive support to improve treatment adherence and quality of life

Research and Clinical Trials: Ongoing research and clinical trials are expanding the understanding of ITP pathophysiology and exploring innovative treatment modalities. These studies aim to uncover new therapeutic targets, optimize existing treatments, and identify potential biomarkers for disease monitoring and prediction

In conclusion, Immune Thrombocytopenia is a hematologic disorder characterized by a low platelet count due to immune system dysfunction. The market for ITP therapeutics is driven by the increasing prevalence of the condition and the need for effective treatments. Advancements in novel therapies, personalized medicine approaches, patient-centric care, and ongoing research contribute to the evolving landscape of ITP management

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibodies

Adult Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Interferons Alpha and Beta

Interleukins

Other Drugs

Market Breakup by Applications

Cancer

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centres

Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Abbott

PerkinElmer Inc

Illumina, Inc

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

AbbVie Inc

Allergan

Merck & Co., Inc

Amgen Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xalate

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment