By 2028, Dietary Supplements Market to Achieve USD 128.64 Billion | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplements market size is anticipated to hit USD 128.64 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. The escalating demand for personalized supplements and the rising emphasis on quality supplements are predicted to foster market growth. The market size stood at USD 61.20 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 71.81 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle and age-related diseases is projected to favor market growth. The growing consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare measures is likely to boost the demand for health-boosting dietary supplements.

Get a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dietary-supplements-market-102082

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading Dietary Supplements Market are Amway Corp (Michigan, United States), Abbott (Illinois, United States), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (California, United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, United States), Glanbia Nutritionals (Illinois, United States), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Arkopharma (Carros, France), Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, United Kingdom), and more players profiled.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 8.68% 2028 Value Projection USD 128.64 Billion Dietary Supplements Market Size in 2020 USD 61.20 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 130 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Dietary Supplements Market Growth Drivers Rising Emphasis on Quality Supplement Production to Fuel Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

The dietary supplements market has seen a steady rise in demand, driven by growing health consciousness among consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness of the importance of immune health and overall well-being, leading many individuals to seek out supplements to complement their diets. As a result, the market has witnessed increased sales of vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and other nutritional supplements.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dietary-supplements-market-102082

Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powders, liquids, capsules, and tablets. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into proteins, fatty acids, enzymes, minerals, vitamins, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Emphasis on Quality Supplement Production to Fuel Market Growth

The rising use of organic, clean-labeled, and safe ingredients in food supplement production is likely to favor the market growth. The rising emphasis on the production of quality supplements is likely to amplify the global dietary supplements market growth. Additionally, the rising preference of sportspersons for food supplements to enhance endurance and performance is projected to complement the global market growth.

The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures shall aid market growth. The rising consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare measures due to the escalating prevalence of lifestyle and age-related diseases is likely to boost the global market growth.

Lastly, market players' increasing developments and innovations and the expanding demand for personalized supplements are anticipated to further amplify the market growth.

However, the high prices of these supplements may hinder market growth.

Opportunities Ahead in the Dietary Supplements Market:

Innovation and Research: Investing in research and development to create innovative products with scientifically backed health claims can set companies apart and tap into emerging consumer needs.

Diversification: Exploring new product categories and expanding into untapped markets, such as personalized nutrition, can open up growth opportunities.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborating with healthcare professionals, gyms, and wellness centers can help brands reach a broader audience and gain credibility.

Regional Insights:

Rising Health Consciousness to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the global dietary supplements market share. The rising health consciousness amongst consumers is estimated to be the key factor driving the market growth in the region. The increasing awareness for personalized nutrition concepts is likely to fuel the regional market growth. Additionally, expansion of product portfolios and production bases of international market players across China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and other Asian countries is projected to favor market growth.

North America is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period. The increasingly hectic lifestyles, aging population, obesity, and other diseases are expected to stimulate growth in the region. Additionally, the strict regulatory guidelines to supply safe and high-quality supplements in the U.S. are predicted to aid market growth.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market. The rising consumer awareness and consciousness for preventive healthcare solutions are predicted to favor the region’s market growth. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population is anticipated to complement the market growth.

South America is predicted to attain significant growth due to the growing adoption of healthy lifestyles, increasing middle-class population, and growing new product launches.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/dietary-supplements-market-102082

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Amplify Market Presence

The major market players emphasize diversifying their product portfolios by launching innovative products. They adopt collaborations, product innovation, new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and other growth strategies to augment their consumer bases and market presence. For instance, GNC partnered with Renmintongtai, a Harbin Pharmaceutical Group’s pharmacy chain, in January 2020. The company also unveiled four ‘blue hat’ products.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Vitamins Minerals Enzymes Fatty Acids Proteins Others By Form (Value) Tablets Capsules Liquids Powders By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



To Be Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dietary-supplements-market-102082

Industry Development:

June 2020: Evonik, Germany, launched Medox, an anthocyanin food supplement to support blood vessels’ health. The supplement includes highly concentrated plant pigments from Scandinavian blackcurrants and bilberries.

Read Related Insights:

Nutraceuticals Market to Worth USD 658.11 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Probiotics Market Size to Hit USD 94.48 Billion by 2027 | With 7.9% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Attachment