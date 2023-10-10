Aging Population and Rising Demand Drive Growth in European Infusion Therapy Device Market to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Infusion Therapy Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Needless Connectors, Stopcocks & Blood Transfusion Sets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for infusion therapy devices has shown remarkable growth, achieving a valuation of $1.1 billion in 2022. A forecast suggests significant expansion over the coming years, with a projected value of at least €1.3 billion by 2029. This growth is driven by factors such as an aging population, rising demand for chronic treatments, and the adoption of advanced infusion therapy devices across Europe.

Comprehensive Market Research

The study involved a rigorous analysis of 46 infusion therapy companies operating throughout Europe. Through a comprehensive methodology, valuable insights into market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and accurate forecasts were obtained.

Six Key Categories

The full report suite on the European market for infusion therapy devices encompasses six vital categories:

Infusion Pumps Intravenous (IV) Sets Needleless Connectors (NLCs) IV Filters Stopcocks Blood Transfusion Sets

Each category is further segmented based on specific distinguishing factors, allowing for a detailed understanding of the market dynamics.

Market Outlook

The infusion pump market, for instance, is segmented by the type of infusion performed, including large-volume pumps, syringe pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, electronic ambulatory pumps, and disposable ambulatory pumps, with each sub-segment further segmented by care setting. Similarly, the IV set market is divided based on tubing type, including pump IV sets, gravity IV sets, secondary IV sets, and IV extension sets, each segmented by care setting. Needleless connectors are categorized by displacement type, device type (standalone and integrated), and care setting.

Data Types Included

The report offers a wealth of data types, including unit sales, average selling prices, market value, growth trends, market forecasts until 2029, and historical data to 2019. It also provides insights into market drivers and limiters, competitive analysis with market shares, recent mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19, procedure numbers, disease overviews, demographic information, and company profiles for top competitors.

Market Drivers

The aging European population is a significant driver for the infusion therapy device market, with an increased need for chronic treatments due to demographic changes. Additionally, the rapid adoption of needleless connectors in the market has played a pivotal role in enhancing patient safety and convenience, driving their widespread use.

Market Share Insights

In 2022, B. Braun emerged as the leading competitor in the European infusion therapy device market, followed by Becton Dickinson and Fresenius Kabi. These companies have demonstrated strengths in various segments of the market, contributing to their competitive positions.

Regional Coverage

The research series covers several countries in detail, including Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Austria, and Portugal.

Segments Covered

The research delves into key segments, including the infusion pump market, intravenous set market, needleless connector market, stopcock market, blood transfusion set market, and IV filters market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of Covid-19 on the European Infusion Therapy Device Market



3. Disease Overview



4. Product Assessment



5. European Infusion Therapy Device Market Overview



6. Country Profiles



7. Infusion Pump Market



8. Intravenous Set Market



9. Needleless Connector Market



10. Stopcock Market



11. Intravenous Filter Market



12. Blood Transfusion Device Market



13. Abbreviations

