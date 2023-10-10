Global Space Heaters Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $2.44 Billion During 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Energy-saving and Safe Domestic Appliances Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Heaters Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space heaters market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,444.52 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56%

The space heaters market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for highly efficient, energy-saving, and safe domestic heating appliances. Consumers are seeking space heaters that not only provide warmth but also offer energy efficiency and safety features. This demand is expected to fuel the growth of the space heaters market in the coming years.

Another driving force behind the market's expansion is the growth in expenditure on essential items in emerging nations. As economies in these regions continue to develop, consumers have more disposable income to spend on essential home appliances, including space heaters. Additionally, the benefits of space heaters, such as their portability and ability to heat specific areas, contribute to their growing popularity.

The market is also witnessing growing demand for propane space heating products, driven by their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Propane space heaters are increasingly used in residential and commercial settings to provide reliable and efficient heating solutions.

Furthermore, the emergence of smart space heaters is reshaping the market. These technologically advanced heaters offer features like remote control and programmable settings, enhancing user convenience and energy management. The expansion of the retail landscape, with various distribution channels offering a wide range of space heater options, is also driving market growth.

The report on the space heaters market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also offers vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors in the market. This report presents an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vendor analysis in the report aims to assist clients in improving their market positions. It provides a detailed examination of several leading space heaters market vendors, offering insights into their products and strategies. Additionally, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, helping companies strategize and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study relied on a combination of primary and secondary information, incorporating input from key industry participants. It encompasses a comprehensive view of the market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of key vendors and their offerings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Crane USA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dr. Infrared Heater

Duraflame Inc.

Dyson Group Co.

Energy Wise Solutions

HomeVision Technology Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lasko Products LLC

Mill International AS

Newell Brands Inc.

OPOLAR

Optimus Enterprise Inc.

Rinnai Corp.

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

SUNHEAT International

Sunpentown International Inc.

Vornado Air LLC

DeLonghi Group

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global space heaters market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Fan heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Convection heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Radiant heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Ceramic heaters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



