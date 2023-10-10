Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Grow by $5.454 Billion During 2022-2027 - Standardized Equipment and Processes to Ensure Consistency, Quality, and Compliance

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pharmaceutical equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.454 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.67%

The pharmaceutical equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with several key factors driving its expansion in the coming years.

One of the primary drivers is the standardization across pharmaceutical equipment. The industry is increasingly adopting standardized equipment and processes to ensure consistency, quality, and compliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This standardization is expected to play a pivotal role in driving market growth.

Another major factor fueling the market is the rising prevalence of diseases and the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. As healthcare needs continue to grow globally, there is a higher demand for pharmaceutical products to treat various medical conditions. This surge in demand for medications is boosting the pharmaceutical equipment market as manufacturers strive to meet the increasing production requirements.

The market is also benefiting from the rising demand for generic drugs. Generic drugs are cost-effective alternatives to brand-name medications and are in high demand, particularly in emerging markets. Pharmaceutical equipment is essential for the efficient manufacturing of generic drugs, contributing to market growth.

Stringent regulatory compliance associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing is another driver of the market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have established strict quality and safety standards for pharmaceutical production. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in advanced equipment to meet these compliance requirements, ensuring product quality and safety.

Furthermore, technological advances in pharmaceutical equipment are reshaping the industry. Modern equipment offers enhanced automation, precision, and efficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. These advancements are driving the adoption of cutting-edge equipment in the pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for portable and on-site testing equipment in the pharmaceutical sector. These compact and convenient testing devices allow for quick and accurate analysis of pharmaceutical products, reducing the need for off-site laboratory testing and expediting the manufacturing process.

The report on the pharmaceutical equipment market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also offers vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors in the market. This report presents an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACG

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Antares Vision S.p.A

Astro Machine Works Inc.

Bausch plus Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH plus Co. KG SE

Coesia SpA

Freund Corp.

GEA Group AG

Hillenbrand Inc.

IDEX Corp.

IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

Koerber AG

Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL

Marchesini Group Spa

Merck KGaA

Romaco Holding GmbH

Silverson Machines Inc.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pharmaceutical equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Solid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Packaging equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Granulating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Spray drying equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Filing machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



