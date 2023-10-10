Drone-In-A-Box Market Size to Hit USD 3,483.2 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 17.9%

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone-in-a-box market size was valued at USD 936.1 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 1,097.3 million in 2023 to USD 3,483.2 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The emerging drone-in-a-box technology represents an autonomous form of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that deploy and return to self-contained landing boxes, eliminating the need for human operators. Comprising ground stations, drones, and a computerized management system, these solutions offer portability and convenience and find applications in various sectors, including military and defense, driving market growth over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Drone-In-A-Box Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Drone-In-A-Box Market Report:

Ondas Holdings (U.S.)

Airobotics Ltd. (Israel)

American Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

ECA GROUP (France)

Asylon (U.S.)

AZUR DRONES (France)

Delta Drones (France)

Fotokite AG (Switzerland)

H3 Dynamics Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

HEISHA Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 17.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 3,483.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1,097.3 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Solution Analysis

By Type Analysis

By Application Analysis

By End-Use Industry Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Drone-In-A-Box Market Growth Drivers Operational Flexibility and Fully Autonomous Drone-Based Solutions for Various Operations Creates Lucrative Opportunities in the Market Growing Benefits of Drone-In-A-Box Solutions Propel Market Growth

Segments:

Hardware Segment Leads with Growing Demand and Technological Advancements

By solution, the market is split into hardware and software. The hardware segment dominates with components such as securing systems, power sources, and management systems, and it's expected to grow due to increasing hardware demand and drone technology advancements.

Multi Rotor Drones Expansion across Applications Due to Enhanced Flying Capabilities

By type, the market is bifurcated into single rotor and multi rotor. The multi rotor segment leads the market, set for rapid growth due to the expanding range of drone solutions utilizing multi rotor technology for enhanced flying capabilities across various applications.

Surveying & Mapping Dominates with Increasing Surveillance Applications

By application, the market is segmented into surveying & mapping, inspection, LiDAR, monitoring, thermal imaging, security & emergency response, and others. The surveying & mapping segment dominated the market in 2022 due to increasing demand for surveillance applications, exemplified by the partnership between Parrot and Hoverseen to provide automated surveillance solutions using Parrot ANAFI drones.

Construction & Mining Segment Propels owing to Increasing Use of DiaB for Energy Mapping

By end-use industry, the market is classified into defense, construction & mining, oil & gas, homeland security, medical services, transportation & logistics, event management, and others. The construction & mining segment, driven by increased applications of DiaB for resource management and energy mapping, commands the largest market share and is expected to grow steadily.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Surge in Drone-in-a-Box Usage Spurs Global Demand and Regulatory Concerns

The global drone-in-a-box market experienced significant growth due to the extensive use of these systems by both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict for various military purposes. However, this heightened usage has also prompted calls for stricter regulations on the sale and use of such systems, while their success in the conflict has driven increased demand among other military forces worldwide.

Report Coverage:



The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints:

Drones Find Versatile Applications in Construction and AEC Sectors with 24/7 Data Collection

Drones are increasingly being deployed from lightweight and portable ground stations, either on a scheduled or triggered basis, using edge devices or autonomous launches. This adoption, driven by advanced features catering to various industries, presents lucrative growth opportunities, such as Colena Ltd.'s drone-in-a-box solution for the construction and AEC sectors, which enables continuous 24-hour data collection and real-time progress monitoring, reducing the necessity for physical site visits through remote data monitoring.

However, the scarcity of skilled labor and the high initial cost of autonomous systems may curtail the drone-in-a-box market growth

Regional Insights:

North America Leads with Innovation and Strategic Acquisitions

North America dominated the drone-in-a-box market share in 2022, driven by major service providers and manufacturers. Additionally, local manufacturers are pursuing mergers and acquisitions for potential growth. For example, in March 2022, Ondas Holdings Inc. acquired Ardenna Inc., enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving safety in rail monitoring.

Europe is expected to experience moderate growth due to well-established industries and a focus on automated drone solutions. The region's strong regulatory frameworks, standardized protocols, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and efficient drone networks contribute to the region’s drone-in-a-box market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Acquisitions and Product Development Drive Market Leadership and Growth

The global market is consolidated, with a few key players leading the industry. These prominent players strongly emphasize emerging markets, technological advancements, and product innovations as strategies to augment their market share. Additionally, key players concentrate on acquisitions and product development efforts, particularly in enhancing security features and supporting operations in sensitive areas.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Qualitative Insights - Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Drone-In-A-Box Market

Global Drone-In-A-Box Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Single Rotor Multi Rotor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Surveying & Mapping Inspection LiDAR Monitoring Thermal Imaging Security & Emergency Response Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End Use Industry Defense Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Homeland Security Medical Services Transportation & Logistics Event Management Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Rest of World

North America Drone-In-A-Box Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Single Rotor Multi Rotor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Surveying & Mapping Inspection LiDAR Monitoring



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: BASF and Azur Drones completed the deployment of the Skeyetech drone-in-a-box solution at a major BASF chemical site, enhancing security and supporting operations on sensitive sites.

