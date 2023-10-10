3D Printing Materials Market Expected to Reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2026 | Comprehensive 120-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing materials market size was USD 1.53 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for 3D printing coupled with increasing demand for high-performance materials across various industries including aerospace and defense and automotive is projected to propel the market growth.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled "3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, growth, and Forecast Report 2023-2026.

3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing, wherein a three-dimensional object is created by layer deposition of printing materials. These 3D printing materials possess exceptional attributes, including durability, flexibility, stability, and heightened sensitivity. Commonly used materials in 3D printing include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid or polylactide (PLA), plaster, silica, alumina, titanium, tissues, waxes, and laywood. However, plastics have limited weathering resistance. Metals are strong, malleable, and corrosion-resistant; however, they are expensive and offer low design flexibility.

Leading Players Featured in the 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report:

American Elements

Covestro AG

Höganäs AB

GE Additive

Royal DSM N.V.

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

Stratasys Ltd.

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

ExOne

Arkema

3D Systems Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Launch of Advanced Products to Intensify Market Competition

Development and launch of advanced additive solutions and materials is rapidly emerging as the dominant strategy among players in this market. Apart from this, companies are collaborating with each other expand their innovation capabilities and deepen their foothold in the market.

The industry is highly fragmented, with a small number of large-scale vendors controlling the majority of the share. Most companies are investing considerably in comprehensive research and development activities to expand their 3D printing materials market share. They are also adopting product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions strategies to stay competitive in the industry.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2026 Forecast CAGR 12.1% 2026 Value Projection $3.78 Billion Market Size in 2018 $1.53 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Global 3D Printing Materials Market Growth Drivers Rise in adoption of 3D printing in the healthcare sector is driving the industry size Strong Funding for Industrial R&D to Propel the Market in North America

Segmentation:

The 3D Printing Materials Market can be segmented into various key categories to better analyze its dynamics and trends. These segmentation factors include:

Type of Material : The market encompasses a range of materials, including plastics, metals, ceramics, and other specialized materials. Each type caters to different industry needs and applications.

: The market encompasses a range of materials, including plastics, metals, ceramics, and other specialized materials. Each type caters to different industry needs and applications. End-Users : The market serves diverse end-users, such as the automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, and other sectors like consumer goods and construction. Each industry has unique requirements for 3D printing materials.

: The market serves diverse end-users, such as the automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, and other sectors like consumer goods and construction. Each industry has unique requirements for 3D printing materials. Technology : Various 3D printing technologies are in use, including Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Material Jetting, and more. Different technologies offer distinct advantages for specific applications.

: Various 3D printing technologies are in use, including Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Material Jetting, and more. Different technologies offer distinct advantages for specific applications. Application : The applications of 3D printing materials include prototyping, tooling, functional parts production, and research and development. The choice of application influences material selection.

: The applications of 3D printing materials include prototyping, tooling, functional parts production, and research and development. The choice of application influences material selection. Geographical Regions: The market's dynamics vary by region, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa experiencing different growth rates and adoption patterns.

Market Drivers:

Rising Applicability of 3D Printing in Healthcare to Stoke Market Growth

The 3D printing materials market growth is slated to get augmented in the coming years owing to the widening applicability of additive manufacturing techniques in the healthcare sector. Recent breakthroughs in this sector using 3D printing are a testament to its vast potential. For example, in 2019, TU Wien, a renowned Austrian university, developed a unique bio-ink to embed cells in a 3D matrix using 3D printing materials.

These embedded cells are expected to enable controlled investigation of cell behavior and tissue growth. Another milestone was reached January 2020, when researchers at the North western University Feinberg School of Medicine located the structural proteins in swine ovaries. This finding can empower medical professionals to create artificial ovaries in humans using 3D printing materials and processes. Thus, this technology offers promising prospects for the healthcare industry and help breach new frontiers of medical research.

Regional Analysis:

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant hub for 3D printing technology and materials. High adoption rates in industries like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive are driving market growth. Strong presence of key players and active research and development activities contribute to market expansion.

Europe has a growing 3D Printing Materials Market, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading the way. The region is witnessing increased adoption of 3D printing materials in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Stringent environmental regulations are promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in 3D printing materials, driven by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive rate on account of the wide usage of 3D printing materials in various end-user industries, including automotive, healthcare, and military.

Latin America is gradually entering the 3D Printing Materials Market, with Brazil and Mexico being key players. Growth is driven by industries like aerospace, automotive, and dental healthcare. Investments in research and development are on the rise.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets for 3D printing materials. The healthcare sector is a significant driver of market growth in the region, along with aerospace and construction. Government initiatives to promote technology adoption are contributing to market expansion.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Plastics Metals Ceramics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Automotive Aerospace & Defense Industrial Medical Consumer Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!

