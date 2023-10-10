Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2030 - Growing Caseload of Unsolved Crimes Worldwide to Spur Investments

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2030





The global forensic technologies and services market has undergone a comprehensive analysis covering the period from 2014 to 2030. This analysis includes a detailed examination of annual sales, recent trends, historical data, and future projections, all expressed in US$ million.

The market analysis is segmented into various categories, including services, solutions, chemical analysis, DNA profiling, biometric analysis, firearms identification, other types, laboratory forensics, portable forensics, judicial/law enforcement, pharmacogenetics, biodefense & biosurveillance, and other applications.

In terms of services, this segment is projected to see substantial growth, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%, reaching US$27.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next 8 years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The geographic analysis encompasses regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Notably, the U.S. market for forensic technologies and services is estimated at US$6.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$2.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both expected to experience robust growth at 9.3% and 10.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of approximately 12.2%.

Furthermore, the report provides historical market data from 2014 to 2021 and offers insights into the 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. These perspectives include the percentage breakdown of value revenues for each region, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global forensic technologies and services market, its historical performance, current trends, and future prospects across various regions and segments.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in Violent Crime Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Forensic Technologies and Services

The Importance of Bringing Perpetrators of Crime to Justice to Prevent Further Occurrence of Crime in Society Cannot be Undermined: Global Murder Rates Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2023

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Forensic Technologies and Services: Overview & Analysis

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Caseload of Unsolved Crimes Worldwide to Spur Investments in Forensic Technologies & Services

DNA Profiling, a Technology that Revolutionized Forensic Science, Continues to Witness Strong Growth

Biometrics Rises in Importance as a Potent Forensic Technology Tool

Forensic Laboratory Services to Witness Robust Growth

Rise in Gun Violence Drives Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Mass Shootings Steps Up the Urgency to Remain Well Invested in Forensic Ballistic Technology & Solutions: Number of Incidence of Mass Shootings in the United States Resulting in the Death of 4+ People for the Years 2014 to 2023 (YTD)

Higher Gun Ownerships Result in Higher Gun Related Violence & Death: Top Civilian Gun Holding Countries (Number of Firearms Per 100 Residents) as of the Year 2023

Cloud Computing Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Make Forensic Investigations More Efficient & Cost Effective

AI Enables Breakthrough Capabilities in Forensic Investigations

Upswing in Innovations in Forensic Technologies Bodes Well for Future Growth of the Market

