Global Facilities Management Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Forecast to Grow by Over $730 Billion - Increasing Demand for Cloud-based FM Solutions Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The facilities management market is forecasted to grow by USD 730.53 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period.

The facilities management market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions.

Additionally, the market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for smart facilities and the growing emphasis on outsourcing building management services. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) into facilities management and the utilization of drones for asset management in facilities are expected to further fuel demand in the market.

One significant trend contributing to the market's expansion is the adoption of green cleaning products. These environmentally friendly cleaning products align with the growing global focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices. As a result, organizations are increasingly incorporating green cleaning products into their facilities management strategies.

The report on the facilities management market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also offers vendor analysis, highlighting key players in the industry. This report presents an up-to-date assessment of the current market landscape, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vendor analysis in the report aims to assist clients in enhancing their market positions. It provides a detailed examination of several leading facilities management market vendors. Additionally, the report includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, helping companies strategize and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study relied on a combination of primary and secondary information, including input from key industry participants. It encompasses a comprehensive view of the market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of key vendors and their offerings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABM Industries Inc.

Aramark

Atlas Facilities Management Ltd.

CBRE Group Inc.

Cushman and Wakefield Plc

International Business Machines Corp.

ISS AS

Johnson Controls International Plc

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Mitie Group Plc

OCS Group International Ltd.

Quess Corp. Ltd.

Securitas AG

Serco Group Plc

ServiceMax Facility Management Pvt. Ltd.

SIS Ltd.

SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd.

Sodexo SA

The Brinks Co.

Coor Service Management Holding AB

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global facilities management market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Soft services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hard services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86vrub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.