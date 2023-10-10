Paving Contractors Adapt to Shifting Economic Landscape: Residential to Nonresidential Construction Trends

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paving Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Paving Contractors, specializing in paving driveways and parking areas for both residential and commercial clients, have witnessed a series of economic shifts that have shaped the industry landscape. Recent improvements in the economy, including rising per capita disposable income and relatively low unemployment rates, have provided a favorable backdrop for the industry.
The Pandemic's Impact and Recovery
However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about disruptions to nonresidential construction activity due to health and safety restrictions. Simultaneously, residential construction thrived as homeowners seized the opportunity to invest in home improvement projects during lockdowns. This dynamic, though, has begun to shift as of late. High interest rates have deterred investment in residential construction, while nonresidential construction has seen a resurgence.
Key Industry Figures
According to recent data, the Paving Contractors industry faced a decline in revenue at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.8%, amounting to $25.5 billion. In 2023, the industry experienced a decrease of 1.3%. However, despite these challenges, industry profit reached 6.4%.
Industry Focus
Paving Contractors specialize in providing paving services for driveways and parking areas, utilizing materials such as asphalt, concrete, or brick. Notably, this industry does not encompass operators responsible for paving streets and highways, as these services fall under the purview of the Road and Highway Construction industry.
Industry Outlook
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Paving Contractors industry, covering its scope, size, disposition, and growth factors. Key sensitivities and success factors are explored, along with five-year industry forecasts, growth rates, and an examination of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
Companies Mentioned
- Kokosing Construction Company, Inc.
- Allan Myers, Inc.
- Clark Construction Group, Llc
- PJ Dick Inc.
- Rose Paving LLC
- Asphalt Contractors Inc.
- Palmetto Corp
- Harding Group, Llc
- Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating
- Sprinturf, LLC
- Ace Asphalt of Arizona Inc.
- US Pavement Services Inc.
- AMS Paving Inc.
- Rabine Group
- General Pavement Management Inc.
- Murphy Paving & Sealcoating Inc.
- Cox Utility Services Inc.
- Asphalt Solutions Inc.
- Gohmann Asphalt & Construction Inc..
- EverBlak Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jio924
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.