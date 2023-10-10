Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market size is estimated at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Industrial anti-scaling chemicals are the type of compounds or chemicals which are used to prevent the process of scaling or if not able to prevent them, slow down the procedure of elements scaling in the membranes and passageways. These chemicals are used in various industrial verticals where the usage of natural waters in the operations of machines is soaring.

The rapid increase in demand for anti-scaling chemicals in chemical manufacturing and process industries has highly influenced the growth of the industrial anti-scaling chemical market. In line with this, the increase in the need for anti-scaling chemicals to tackle time and monetary losses in water-intensive industries is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the industrial anti-scaling chemical market over the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Also, the rise in demand for reverse osmosis (RO) and nano-filtration (NF) and the increase in focus on biodegradability are also positively impacting the growth of the industrial anti-scaling chemical market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the need for anti-scaling chemicals from the various end-user industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, the industrial anti-scaling chemical market is segmented into polymer-based anti-scaling chemicals and phosphonate-based anti-scaling chemicals. The polymer-based anti-scaling chemicals segment held the major share of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market.

The end use industry segment for the industrial anti-scaling chemical market is segmented into food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, textile, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for the major share of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.8 billion Growth Rate 4.5% Key Market Drivers Growing demand for water treatment chemicals

Increasing industrialization and urbanization

Growing Petrochemical Industry Companies Profiled AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kemira Oyj

Nalco Holding Company LLC

Solvay S.A.

Clariant AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Suez Environnement S.A.

Veolia Environnement SA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Avista Technologies Inc.

Trisep Technologies Inc.

ProMinent GmbH

ChemTreat Inc.

Atech International Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market include,

In August 2020, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. announced that it is collaborating with Fracta to launch a joint digital transformation development project for water treatment, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

In October 2022, Italmatch Chemicals Advanced Water Solutions launched Lumiclene®, a new brand of Smart-Tagged Polymers for Industrial Water Treatment. Lumiclene® is designed to provide superior dispersing and scale inhibition capabilities while allowing online monitoring and control of the polymer in the water.

In 2023, Kemira acquired SimAnalytics, an advanced process optimization start-up, to strengthen its services offering. The collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a digital service called Kemira KemConnect Harmonizer, which helps paper and board mills improve production efficiency. With the acquisition, Kemira aims to expand this service offering to its water treatment customers as well.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market growth include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., General Electric Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kemira Oyj, Nalco Holding Company LLC, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avista Technologies Inc., Trisep Technologies Inc., ProMinent GmbH, ChemTreat Inc., and Atech International Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market based on product type, end user, and region

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Biocide Scale Inhibitors Organic Scale Inhibitors Inorganic Scale Inhibitors Corrosion Inhibitors

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Power Generation Water Treatment Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Chemical Processing Mining Others

Global Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market US Canada Latin America Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Anti-Scaling Chemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global industrial anti-scaling chemicals market?

