Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE 10 October 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Interim Report for January-September 2023 on 26 October 2023

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish the January-September 2023 Interim Report on Thursday 26 October 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at www.verklive.com or https://investors.verkkokauppa.com. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations/#resultmaterials after the report has been published.

For more information, please contact: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com or Tel. +358 40 671 2999





