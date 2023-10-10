Sustainability Drive and Regulatory Demands Propel Demand for Electric Vehicle Polymers, Transforming the Auto Industry

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electric Vehicle Polymers market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with a projected value of US$105.4 billion by 2030, representing a significant CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The Engineering Plastics segment is expected to lead the growth, recording a robust CAGR of 43.9% and reaching US$68.9 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Elastomers segment is estimated to experience a 38.1% CAGR.

Key Highlights:

Market Expansion: The Electric Vehicle Polymers market, valued at US$6.5 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial expansion. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide and the demand for advanced polymers in their manufacturing are key drivers of this growth. Regional Trends: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to lead the market with a projected value of US$34.7 billion by 2030, experiencing an impressive CAGR of 45.8%. Other notable markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 34.8% and 38.9% CAGR, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 36.6% CAGR. Key Competitors: The report features insights into the competitive landscape with 48 featured competitors. Some of the key players include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Croda International PLC, DIC Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Covestro AG, Chi Mei Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Addiplast SA, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Distrupol Ltd., AlphaGary Corporation, Aearo Technologies, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the EV Polymers Market

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Prospects

EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Electric Vehicle Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

An Introduction to Electric Vehicle Polymers

Polymers Provide Reliability, Performance and Protection

Plastics & Electric Vehicles: The Power of Two for Greener Transportation

Plastics Caters to Specific Needs of Electric Vehicles

Past, Present & Future of EVs

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Vehicles: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs in US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (In Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020

Electric Vehicle Makers Hustle to Make Changes by Embracing Polymer Parts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polymers Transforming the Global EV Industry

Increasing Use of Polymers in Automobiles

Analysis by Type

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering Plastics, and Elastomers

Analysis by Component

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Interior, Exterior, and Powertrain System

Regional Analysis

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable Increase in Carbon Footprint

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an Electrified Future

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles, Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area for Sustainability Action

Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs

Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides Clear Advantage for EV Uptake

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with Lightweighting & Better Range

Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive Lightweighting

Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle

Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with Electric Vehicle Boom

Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other Vehicles

Polymer Demand Vis-a-vis EV Production

Select Innovations and Advances

"Smart' Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

Fewer Distribution Channels - A Key Challenge to Overcome

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Electric Vehicles Market

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

