Global Multi-Core Processors Strategic Research Report 2023: Control and Management of Multicore System - Choosing between Multicore Framework and Hypervisor

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Core Processors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach $131.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$76.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is estimated at 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Multi-Core Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Volatile Economic Environment on Multi-Core Processors Market
- An Introduction to Multi-Core Processors
- Types of Multicore Processing
- Moore's Law on CPU Architectures Influences Shift towards Multiple Cores
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Increasing Performance Needs of Mobile Devices Shift Focus onto Multi-Core Processors
- Analysis by Type
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Control and Management of Multicore System: Choosing between Multicore Framework and Hypervisor
- Embedded Computing through Next-Generation Processor Technology
- Multicore vs. Multiprocessor System: A Comparison
- Debugging in Multicore Environments
- Innovations in Processor Architecture
- Wide Ranging Usage of Multi-Core Processing Drives Growth
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Multi-Core Processors Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Multi-Core Processors
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Tracing Multicore Technology in Mobile Phones
- Tablet PCs
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
- Rising Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment for Advanced Technologies Leading to Need for Multi-Core Processors
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Unlocking the Future of Aviation: Multi-Core Processors Come to the Fore
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Avionics: Challenges of Using Multicore Processors
- Multicore Processors Find Usage in Mission-Critical Contexts
- Issues and Challenges
- Challenges of Using Microcore Processors
- Programming Challenges in Multicore System
- Challenges for Many-Core Processors
- The Burning Issue - Is There a Need for New Architecture for AI?
- MULTI-CORE PROCESSORS: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Multi-Core Processing
- Multi-Core Processor
- Basic Design of a Multi-Core Processor
- Types of Multi-Core Processors
- Classification of Multi-core Processors
- Multi-Core Programming
- Debugging in Multicore Environments
- Advantages of Multi-Core Processors
- Drawbacks of Multi-Core Processors
- End-Use Markets: An Overview
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 44 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Apple, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Arm Ltd.
- EnSilica Ltd.
- HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd.
- Amulet Technologies
- Codeplay Software
- Baikal Electronics
