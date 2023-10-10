Global Multi-Core Processors Strategic Research Report 2023: Control and Management of Multicore System - Choosing between Multicore Framework and Hypervisor

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Core Processors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach $131.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$76.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is estimated at 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Multi-Core Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Volatile Economic Environment on Multi-Core Processors Market

An Introduction to Multi-Core Processors

Types of Multicore Processing

Moore's Law on CPU Architectures Influences Shift towards Multiple Cores

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Increasing Performance Needs of Mobile Devices Shift Focus onto Multi-Core Processors

Analysis by Type

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Control and Management of Multicore System: Choosing between Multicore Framework and Hypervisor

Embedded Computing through Next-Generation Processor Technology

Multicore vs. Multiprocessor System: A Comparison

Debugging in Multicore Environments

Innovations in Processor Architecture

Wide Ranging Usage of Multi-Core Processing Drives Growth

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Multi-Core Processors Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Multi-Core Processors

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Tracing Multicore Technology in Mobile Phones

Tablet PCs

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Rising Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment for Advanced Technologies Leading to Need for Multi-Core Processors

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Unlocking the Future of Aviation: Multi-Core Processors Come to the Fore

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Avionics: Challenges of Using Multicore Processors

Multicore Processors Find Usage in Mission-Critical Contexts

Issues and Challenges

Challenges of Using Microcore Processors

Programming Challenges in Multicore System

Challenges for Many-Core Processors

The Burning Issue - Is There a Need for New Architecture for AI?

MULTI-CORE PROCESSORS: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Multi-Core Processing

Multi-Core Processor

Basic Design of a Multi-Core Processor

Types of Multi-Core Processors

Classification of Multi-core Processors

Multi-Core Programming

Debugging in Multicore Environments

Advantages of Multi-Core Processors

Drawbacks of Multi-Core Processors

End-Use Markets: An Overview

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 44 Featured)

IBM Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Broadcom Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

EnSilica Ltd.

HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.

Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd.

Amulet Technologies

Codeplay Software

Baikal Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbvdcf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.