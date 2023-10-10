Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Synthetic Surgical Meshes Dominating the Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Femoral Hernia), By Mesh Type (Biologic Mesh, Synthetic Mesh), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hernia mesh devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030

The hernia repair devices market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to the increasing incidence of hernias. Hernias are common medical conditions that often require surgical intervention, and this rising prevalence is driving the demand for hernia repair devices.

These meshes offer several advantages, including reduced operative time, cost-effectiveness, and minimized post-operative pain. Additionally, the market benefits from a favorable reimbursement scenario, which encourages patients to opt for hernia surgeries, further boosting market growth.

Technological advancements and the introduction of new products are also significant drivers of market growth. For instance, the development of biologic allograft meshes, known for their fast recovery rates and reduced post-surgery pain compared to other options, is contributing to the expansion of the hernia repair devices market. This innovation is enhancing patient outcomes and driving adoption among healthcare professionals and patients alike.

In terms of market segments, synthetic surgical meshes are dominating the market, primarily due to their high price and the preference for these products among healthcare professionals and patients. Among hernia types, inguinal hernia repair devices hold a substantial market share, thanks to the wide range of available mesh products designed specifically for inguinal repair.

Geographically, North America currently holds the largest market share, with a significant incidence of hernias and high adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option.

Asia Pacific is also poised for rapid growth in the coming years, driven by improved access to healthcare services and increased awareness of hernia treatment options.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

