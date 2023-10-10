W&T Offshore Announces Addition to Management Team with Vice President of HSE&R

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company” or “W&T”) today announced the appointment of John Poole to the position of Vice President Health, Safety, Environmental and Regulatory (“HSE&R”). Mr. Poole will assist in W&T continuously building upon its stellar safety and environmental record by applying decades of HSE&R experience in the Gulf of Mexico. He will report to William Williford, W&T’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to be adding John as our Vice President of HSE&R, where he will become an important member of our senior leadership team. W&T has a foundation of commitment to HSE&R and with John’s extensive industry experience, he will help W&T continue to progress forward our ESG initiatives and expand our capabilities. We believe John will contribute to our success and sustainability as a leading Gulf of Mexico operator.”

John Poole has nearly 30 years of industry experience in HSE and regulatory compliance. In the 12 years prior to joining W&T, Mr. Poole held successive roles in the field of HSE&R for several E&P companies in the Gulf of Mexico including Apache Corporation, Fieldwood Energy, EnVen Energy and Talos Energy. Earlier in his career, Mr. Poole spent 11 years working with DAI Engineering Management Group providing regulatory compliance consulting services to E&P companies. He began his career in 1994 with MidSouth Controls & Services working on the design, installation, and maintenance of automated process, safety, and control systems.

Mr. Poole is a Certified Safety Professional and a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern State University.

