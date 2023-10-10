China's Dialysis Industry Booms as Aging Population and CKD Prevalence Drive Rapid Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dialysis market is set to achieve remarkable growth, projected to exceed $141.26 billion by 2028, according to Renub Research. Dialysis is a vital treatment for the removal of waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood, typically necessary for individuals suffering from chronic renal failure. The escalating prevalence of hypertension and diabetes worldwide is elevating the risk of kidney disease and kidney failure.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition affecting over 10% of the global population, totaling more than 800 million individuals. The global prevalence of diabetes among people aged 20-79 was 11% in 2021, expected to rise to 12% by 2045. In the United States alone, over 35.5 million adults (14% of the population) are projected to have CKD. As the population ages, the prevalence of CKD is higher in those aged 65 and older (34%).

Market Growth Factors

The global dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2022 to 2028, driven by several key factors:

Increased numbers of diabetic and hypertensive patients.

Investments in the development of new products.

Growing population of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.

Preference for dialysis over kidney transplantation.

Expanding elderly population, healthcare spending, and disposable income.

Dominant Hemodialysis Market

In the dialysis market, hemodialysis holds the dominant share. Renowned for its effectiveness in treating ESRD, hemodialysis utilizes advanced machines to effectively cleanse the blood of waste and excess fluids. Its widespread availability in dedicated facilities and hospitals contributes significantly to its prominence. Continuous development and refinement of hemodialysis technology have instilled trust among healthcare providers and patients alike, ensuring its continued dominance.

Equipment Segment on the Rise

The equipment segment is experiencing substantial growth in the dialysis market due to technological advancements and increased demand for modern dialysis machines and related devices. These innovations enhance treatment precision, patient comfort, and overall performance. Investments and research in dialysis equipment have resulted in a diverse range of sophisticated tools designed to improve the quality of care for individuals with kidney-related conditions.

In-center Dialysis Remains Dominant

In-center dialysis continues to maintain its dominant position in the dialysis industry. Renowned for accessibility and comprehensive care, it remains a cornerstone in the treatment of ESRD and severe kidney disease. Patients benefit from expert supervision, rigorous monitoring, and quality care in dedicated dialysis centers or hospitals. Its widespread inclusion in insurance coverage policies makes it a preferred option for a significant patient demographic.

China's Rapid Dialysis Industry Growth

China's dialysis industry has witnessed significant growth and transformation in recent years. With an aging population and increasing CKD prevalence, the demand for renal replacement therapies has surged. China's healthcare infrastructure has responded by expanding dialysis services and investing in advanced technology. Public-private partnerships have led to the establishment of numerous dialysis centers across the country, improving patient access. The Chinese government has actively regulated and standardized dialysis practices to ensure quality care. Additionally, Chinese companies have made significant strides in manufacturing dialysis equipment, contributing to both domestic supply and global export.

