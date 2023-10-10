Rising Literacy Rates and Personalization Trends Boost Global School Bags Market: Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global School Bags Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global school bags market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 6,380.75 million during the period 2022-2027, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.65%. A comprehensive analysis of the school bags market reveals key insights, market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 industry leaders.
This report provides a timely assessment of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends and driving forces within the school bags sector. The market's growth is fueled by innovations in materials and designs, resulting in product premiumization, a surging demand for lightweight school bags, and the rising global literacy rate.
The school bags market is categorized into various segments, as follows:
By Product
- Polyesters
- Nylon
- Canvas
- Leather
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
A notable factor contributing to the market's expansion in the coming years is the heightened demand for school bags crafted from environmentally friendly materials. Additionally, the personalization and customization of school bags, along with the introduction of exclusive designer options, are expected to drive significant demand.
The report on the school bags market encompasses the following critical areas:
- School bags market sizing
- School bags market forecast
- School bags market industry analysis
The following companies are featured in the report:
- ACCO Brands Corp.
- Bagmiller
- Balaji Bag
- Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Decathlon SA
- DELSEY
- Dolce and Gabbana SRL
- Fjallraven Retail USA LLC
- Genie Bags India
- Khadim India Ltd.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Rothco
- Samsonite International SA
- Sanghavi Bag
- SREELEATHERS LTD
- Sumdex inc.
- VF Corp.
- VIP Industries Ltd.
- Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.
