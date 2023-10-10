Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size Worth $ 21.38 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Packaging Cartons

Newark, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13.61 Billion in 2021 liquid packaging cartons market will reach USD 21.38 Billion by 2030. Factors driving growth are the increasing demand for affordable packaging options that provide efficient manufacturing, storage, and transportation options. In addition, the market is growing favourably due to the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and the expanding popularity of products driven by changing consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the market expansion is being supported by the extensive use of the product to extend the shelf life of fresh juices and preservative-free dairy alternatives. Additionally, the e-commerce sector's exponential rise, resulting in a need for durable and adaptable packaging solutions, is assisting the market's progress. Additionally, the growth of the market is being supported by the expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets, both of which require packaging that is effective and pleasing to the eye.



Key Insight of the Liquid Packaging Cartons Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.05% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period. Due to the strict laws and requirements that regional governments have imposed on packaging materials, particularly with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, Europe is experiencing significant market growth. The growing environmental consciousness among regional customers also facilitates the demand for products packed in recyclable and sustainable materials. Additionally, the market expansion is supported by major European packaging businesses substantially investing in developing cutting-edge liquid packaging solutions. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the region's strong food and beverage industry increase, resulting in demand for liquid packaging cartons for various items like juices, sauces, and dairy.



The brick liquid carton segment led the market with a market share of 40.21% in 2021 in the liquid packaging cartons market.



In 2021, the brick liquid carton segment had the largest market share of 40.21%. The brick liquid carton's rectangular prism shape provides maximum space utilization. This design makes effective stacking and storage possible during transportation and on retail shelves. Additionally, its form factor helps maximize space utilization, lower shipping expenses, and improve logistics effectiveness. In addition, these boxes are made from sustainable resources like paperboard and are protected by thin layers of plastic and aluminium. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness among consumers and regulators aligns with this composition.



The dairy products segment led the market with a market share of 43.06% in 2021 in the liquid packaging cartons market.



With a market share of 43.06%, the dairy products segment dominated the market in 2021. Because liquid dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cream are common in many diets all over the world, there is always a need for efficient packaging options like liquid packaging cartons. Additionally, they must be packaged properly to ensure freshness and avoid contamination because they are perishable. Accordingly, liquid packing cartons are a popular option for dairy packaging since they are made to provide an extended shelf life and maintain the quality of the products.



The long-term shelf life segment led the market with a market share of 56.12% in 2021 in the liquid packaging cartons market.



With a market share of 56.12% in 2021, the long-term shelf life segment dominated the market. Long shelf life cartons are designed to maintain the liquid content's quality. They are built using layers of materials like aluminium, paperboard, and plastic that work together to block the entry of air and light, two things that could degrade the quality of the finished product. They also make sure the beverage maintains its freshness and keeps its natural flavour, texture, and nutritional content.

Report Scope



Report Attribute Details



Report Attribute Details

Market Dynamics



Driver: The shift in customer preferences towards recyclable and environmentally friendly materials



Consumers' growing awareness of the negative environmental effects of packaging materials is a factor driving growth. The market is also expanding due to consumers' rising preference for environmentally friendly and recyclable products, such as liquid packaging cartons, which are predominantly constructed of paperboard. These cartons are additionally made with environmental considerations and emission-reduction goals in mind. In addition, customers want transparent packaging and are more likely to buy from companies that share their commitment to environmental responsibility. The rising ecological initiatives and awareness further support the market's expansion, promoting consumer choice. Additionally, cartons for liquid packing are thin, recyclable, and frequently derived from lawfully maintained forests, all of which complement consumers' tastes and support market expansion.



Opportunity: The rapid expansion of technology in manufacturing and design



Technological improvements have considerably influenced the market for liquid packaging cartons since they have improved functionality, aesthetics, and manufacturing effectiveness. Accordingly, the development of cartons that offer improved protection, a longer shelf life, and better product containment due to innovations in materials science is fueling the market's expansion. The new developments in printing technology are also having a favourable impact on the market growth by offering high-quality graphics and customization options that help to increase brand visibility and appeal. Additionally, manufacturing process automation, which has improved efficiency and allowed for precision and consistency in quality, is an important component in the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the liquid packaging cartons market are:



• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

• Elopak Inc.

• Refresco Gerber N.V.

• Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd

• Adam Pack s.a.

• Liqui-Box

• Pactiv Evergreen Inc

• Mondi Ltd

• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

• Uflex Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Gable-Top Liquid Carton

• Brick Liquid Carton

• Shaped Liquid Carton



By Application:



• Juice

• Dairy Products

• Others



By Shelf Life:



• Long Term Shelf Life

• Short Term Shelf Life



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



