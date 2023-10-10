Unleashing the Power of Voice Generation AI

LONDON , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Blockchain Plc (LSE:OBC) and ElevenLabs - a world-leader in voice Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and deployment - are collaborating in a tech partnership to unlock the full potential of voice AI.





Synthia has implemented ElevenLabs’ highly realistic text-to-speech, low latency voice AI Potential for users of Synthia AI to ‘voice train’ their assistant Multilingual voice generation capable of creating an AI polyglot accessible to millions





Synthia, the whole-life AI Assistant being developed by Online Blockchain, is utilising ElevenLabs’ AI-powered text-to-speech models to generate high quality, human-sounding dialogue. No more robotic, incongruous, high latency speech, Synthia AI’s voice calls and website interactions are natural and intuitive and have potential to be nearly impossible to distinguish from a real-life assistant. Online Blockchain is also looking at deploying ElevenLabs’ tech so Synthia users can ‘train’ their own models to fully customise their AI assistant, and installing its new multilingual voice generation model, which is capable of accurately producing AI audio in nearly 30 languages. This has the potential to make Synthia accessible to many more millions of users.

ElevenLabs recently raised $19 million in a Series A funding round led by VC giant Andreessen Horowitz and has been valued at $100 million. The start-up, which launched in beta in January 2023, has gained significant traction for its natural-sounding speech synthesis and text-to-speech software, which utilises AI technologies and deep learning techniques. The company has already attracted more than one million registered users across content creation industries.





Online Blockchain is a UK-listed technology incubator, which develops cutting-edge technology products and platforms and has a long-standing presence in the global tech landscape. Its latest product Synthia is a whole-life AI executive assistant, which uses a variety of cutting-edge large language models to perform an ever-expanding range of practical tasks for customers.



Carles Reina, VP of Revenue at ElevenLabs, said: “This is a clear example of two innovative companies working together to offer best-in-class products to customers. Synthia is one of the best products we have seen so far”.



“By joining forces with ElevenLabs in this exciting venture we can combine our large range of varied technical experience to research wider use cases and applications, and develop new AI benefits for end users,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain. “We look forward to exploring new markets and driving significant innovation and growth.”





About Online Blockchain Plc

Online Blockchain PLC (LSE: OBC) is a UK-based incubator driving cutting-edge research and development in internet and information-based technologies for the next generation of customers. Established in 1996, OBC has remained at the forefront of the internet evolution, incubating successful online games and creating ADVFN, the leading global financial news platform for retail investors, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Led by a visionary team with over two decades of pioneering experience in technology, Online Blockchain focuses on technical innovation in the blockchain and AI space. The company's notable achievement includes the creation of Umbria Network, a widely acclaimed cross-chain bridge for digital assets.

For more information, visit: https://www.onlineblockchain.io



About Eleven Labs

ElevenLabs is a voice AI research & deployment company with a mission to make content universally accessible in any language & voice.

ElevenLabs creates the most realistic, versatile and contextually-aware AI audio, providing the ability to generate speech in hundreds of new and existing voices in over 20 languages. As a technology research company, ElevenLabs is at the forefront of developing new cutting-edge voice AI. ElevenLabs deploys the most advanced models and features accessible via web app or API to a user base from creators to publishers and beyond.



