Regrow Chief Strategy Officer to Keynote at 6th International Rice Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: William (Bill) Salas, Chief Strategy Officer at Regrow Ag, the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider WHAT: Will be a keynote speaker at the International Rice Congress. His presentation is titled “How Evolving MRV Technology Can Unlock Financial Flows in Sustainable Rice Production.” WHEN: The conference will be held October 16 – 19 in Manila, Philippines. Salas’ presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17 at 9 a.m. WHERE: Philippine International Convention Center

Manila, Philippines DETAILS: Salas has more than 30 years of experience in environmental science and business leadership at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the University of New Hampshire and AGS. Highly regarded throughout the industry for his expertise in remote sensing and biogeochemical modeling, he is instrumental in supporting Regrow’s goal of scaling the adoption of resilient agriculture to ensure a climate-resilient food supply.



ABOUT REGROW:

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Recently named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. Regrow earned the standing of No. 41 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and was named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture.