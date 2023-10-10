Fortrea’s Jim Cameli Named a Top 100 Global Chief Information Security Officer by HotTopics

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that its Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Jim Cameli, has been named to HotTopics’ Global CISO 100 2023.

“We are deeply fortunate to have Jim Cameli as a colleague and a leader, and are very pleased to see him get the recognition he rightly deserves,” said Fortrea’s Chief Information Officer, Alejandro Martinez. “Jim brought deep expertise and insight to Fortrea. He is a practical visionary, combining thought leadership and hands-on implementation. He has a history of giving back to practitioners in this relatively new field. Jim was a founding member and the first board president for the Retail and Hospitality Intelligence Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC). He served as a co-chair and governing body member for the Chicago CISO Executive Summit and is both CISSP and CRISC certified. We’re proud to have him at Fortrea.”

The Global CISO 100 award places Cameli alongside top executives in the cybersecurity space who have illustrated exceptional leadership and contributions to the field. To be named on this exclusive list, a panel of five industry judges compared Cameli’s efforts to a matrix of factors including:

Building a company-wide security strategy that mitigates risk and maximizes business performance

Leading by example, and championing diversity and inclusivity as the baseline of business

Overseeing disruptive change under transformation and/or remote working

Championing a culture of security internally

A known thought leader, representing the sector on current and future state cybersecurity topics



"In today's dynamic digital landscape, the role of a CISO is paramount. HotTopics is honored to spotlight the Global CISO 100 award for 2023, in partnership with CrowdStrike. Nominated by our extensive community of 17,000 executives and meticulously chosen by our independent judges, these pioneers are leading the cybersecurity frontier,” said Philip Randerson CEO & founder, of HotTopics. “My heartfelt congratulations to all our winners. Your unwavering commitment is shaping a safer digital future."

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients in need. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions and post-approval services.

Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team of more than 19,000 people working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally.

Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Fortrea.

About HotTopics

Our company's story is rooted in a vision for a more connected and inspired C-suite leadership. Our founder, Philip Randerson, spent over two decades at the helm of numerous leading technology executive search firms. Throughout his journey, he observed a growing disconnect among C-suite leaders, prompting him to leverage his vast network of influential executives to establish a global community that fosters collaboration, innovation, and the development of future leaders. Launched with the support of our esteemed Chairman, Jim Spanfeller, the former CEO of Forbes, and Kevin Eyres the former CEO of LinkedIn Europe, our company began as a series of six annual events spanning the United States and Europe. Today, our community has expanded to include over 17,000 C-suite leaders, with 75% of the Fortune 500 counted among our distinguished members.

