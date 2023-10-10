Gold Nanoparticles Market Analysis Report 2023: Global Value to Reach $10 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Demand for Nanotechnology-Based Medical Products Driving Robust Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gold nanoparticles market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during 2023-2028.

Gold nanoparticles, denoted as AuNPs, are tiny gold particles with diameters ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers (nm). These nanoparticles are widely utilized in the fields of biomedical and biotechnological sciences due to their unique properties. They possess a large surface area, bio-inertness, high electron conductivity, stability, and solubility, making them versatile materials with various applications.

AuNPs are engineered into various forms, including nanospheres, nanocages, nanorods, nanoshells, nanocubes, and nanoclusters, and are employed in several critical applications. In the biomedical field, they are extensively used for targeted drug delivery and as carriers for biomolecules.

Their applications extend to optical imaging, where they serve as probes for detecting biomarkers associated with different diseases. They are integral to various imaging techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound scans.

The robust growth of the medical industry, driven by the increasing demand for nanotechnology-based medical products, is a key driver for the AuNPs market. These nanoparticles find applications in the dental sector and are used for tasks like target imaging in cancer therapy and dental fillings.

The flourishing electronics industry is another significant contributor to market growth, as AuNPs are widely employed in the production of inks used in storage devices, hard disks, and microchips. They play essential roles in manufacturing thin-film transistors and photo-sensors.

Furthermore, the food and beverage industry utilizes colorimetric sensors made from these nanoparticles. These sensors aid in assessing the freshness and edibility of food products.

The market is further propelled by technological advancements, such as the development of injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis, and extensive research and development (R&D) efforts. These factors collectively drive the growth of the AuNPs market.

