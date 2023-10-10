Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2023: A $7.68 Billion Market by 2027 - Product Innovation and FDA Approvals Fuel Growth to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral gastroenteritis market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2022 to $6.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The viral gastroenteritis market is expected to reach $7.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

In viral gastroenteritis treatment, various types of drugs are used, including antibiotics, antacids, laxatives, antimotility agents, and others. Antacids play a crucial role in neutralizing stomach acid to relieve heartburn and indigestion.

The diagnosis of viral gastroenteritis involves physical examinations and rapid stool tests, guided by symptoms like watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and pain. This condition can be caused by different viruses, including norovirus, rotavirus, astrovirus, and enteric adenovirus. Various healthcare settings utilize these treatments, including hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory care centers.

The viral gastroenteritis market research report offers statistics on the viral gastroenteritis market, encompassing global market size, regional shares, competitive insights with market share data, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and additional information essential for success in the viral gastroenteritis industry.

A notable trend in the viral gastroenteritis market is product innovation, with major companies focusing on developing new products to strengthen their market positions. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline plc received FDA approval in November 2022 for an oral-dosing applicator-only presentation of ROTARIX, a vaccine for rotavirus gastroenteritis in infants. This innovation eliminates the need for vaccine reconstitution, making it more convenient for healthcare providers and improving safety and immunogenicity.

In March 2021, Hologic, Inc. acquired Diagenode for $159 million, expanding its diagnostic business and offerings to detect bacteria, parasites, and viruses associated with various infections, including gastroenteritis. The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to drive the viral gastroenteritis market's growth. Gastrointestinal disorders affect the digestive tract, and viral gastroenteritis treatments are crucial for proper medication.

In a competitive healthcare landscape, staying informed with the latest market insights is crucial. The viral gastroenteritis market, featuring industry leaders like Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A., requires up-to-date knowledge to navigate effectively.

North America led the viral gastroenteritis market in 2022, with Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the market's offerings, including diagnostics and various drug types.

The countries covered in the viral gastroenteritis market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.34 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.68 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

