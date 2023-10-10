Global Construction Dumper Industry Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $27.63 Billion in 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Dumper Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction dumper market is expected to grow from $20.71 billion in 2022 to $22.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The construction dumper market is expected to reach $27.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

In the construction dumper market, the primary types of dumper vehicles include articulated dump trucks (ADTs) and rigid dump trucks. ADTs are robust off-road vehicles designed for challenging environments in construction, mining, and quarrying industries. They excel at hauling materials over rough terrains. Engine options for dumpers encompass internal combustion engines and electric engines, which run on gasoline, diesel, or compressed natural gas (CNG). These vehicles find applications in construction, mining, and other industries.

The construction dumper market report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional market shares, competitor insights with market share data, detailed market segments, market trends, opportunities, and additional information essential for success in the construction dumper industry.

One of the key drivers of the construction dumper market is the increasing construction activity. Rising construction activity leads to higher demand for construction materials, equipment, and services, which in turn spurs growth in related industries like manufacturing, transportation, and engineering. The growth in construction activities results in more construction sites and projects, driving up the demand for dumpers. These vehicles are crucial for transporting and unloading materials such as sand, gravel, and debris on construction sites.

For example, in 2021, commercial construction activities experienced a 6% growth with a $92 billion investment, according to FMI Corporation. Additionally, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits in February 2023 increased by 13.8% compared to January, as reported by the United States Census Bureau. These trends highlight the substantial impact of rising construction activities on the construction dumper market.

Product innovation is another prominent trend in the construction dumper market. Companies operating in this market are focusing on developing new products to maintain their market positions. For instance, Mecalac introduced an innovative 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper powered by a Stage V-compliant Kubota D1803 engine. This dumper offers features such as permanent hydrostatic four-wheel drive and high and low-range gearing, making it suitable for challenging site conditions.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. In July 2021, Traton SE, a Germany-based vehicle manufacturing company under Volkswagen, acquired Navistar International Corporation for $3.7 billion. This acquisition expands Navistar's global reach and enhances its presence in North American markets, providing customers with a broader range of commercial vehicles.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific led the construction dumper market. The countries covered in the construction dumper market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the construction dumper market are

Volvo Trucks

Caterpillar Inc.

Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB)

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Bobcat Company

Podemcrane

John Deere

Parker

Optimas GmbH

Atlas Copco

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.13 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $27.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

