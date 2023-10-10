Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $5.25 Billion During 2022-2027 - Large-scale Industrial Automation Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal forming machine tools market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 5,250.5 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77%.

One of the key drivers identified for this growth is the government initiatives aimed at promoting the machine tools industry. Government support and incentives can play a significant role in fostering the expansion of the metal forming machine tools market.

Several other factors are contributing to the market's growth, including the widespread adoption of large-scale industrial automation across the globe, a rising demand for machine tools equipped with CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology, and increasing demand from various end-user industries. These trends reflect a broader movement towards advanced and automated manufacturing processes.

Additionally, the integration of 3D printing technology into metal-forming machine tools and ongoing technological advancements in this sector are expected to generate substantial demand for these machines.

The comprehensive report on the metal forming machine tools market provides a detailed analysis of market size, forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes an assessment of key vendors in the market, helping companies to understand the competitive landscape and identify growth opportunities.

Overall, the metal forming machine tools market appears poised for significant expansion, driven by a combination of factors including government support, industrial automation, and technological advancements.

