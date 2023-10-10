Bombardier to Present Smoothest-flying Aircraft at NBAA-BACE 2023, Debut First Certified Pre-Owned Aircraft at U.S. Tradeshow

Global 7500 , Global 6500 , Challenger 3500 , Challenger 650 and Challenger 300 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) business jets on display

Comprehensive business jet lineup highlights Global and Challenger aircraft’s unsurpassed performance, technological advancements, sustainability attributes and exceptional, pristine cabins for maximum productivity and comfort

Exclusive customer or media visits of all Challenger and Global aircraft available by appointment



MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced its impressive lineup of Challenger and Global aircraft on display at static during NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas Oct. 17-19, highlighting the uncompromising attributes of its aircraft family. Shining brightly at NBAA-BACE this year will be the immaculate Global 7500, Global 6500, Challenger 3500, and Challenger 650 business jets. A Challenger 300 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) aircraft will also be on display, marking the first time a sought-after CPO aircraft will be showcased to the public in North America.

Bombardier’s impressive lineup of long- and ultra-long-range aircraft aptly highlights the outstanding characteristics that sets it apart from the competition, trumpeting the fleets’ unsurpassed performance, outstanding technological advancements, cutting-edge sustainability attributes, and luxurious, exceptional cabins for maximum productivity and comfort.

“Bombardier leads the way in the development of cutting-edge, industry-defining aircraft, and we are excited to be bringing so many exceptional aircraft to NBAA-BACE this year,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our long- and ultra-long-range business aircraft are the finest business jets in the skies and we look forward to showcasing these innovative aircraft to our customers, as well as industry and media partners.”

Leading the way this year is Bombardier’s resplendent Global 7500 aircraft, a reliable, proven platform that has been certified for five years. This incredible aircraft has transformed the business aviation industry with its refined interior, unsurpassed performance and outstanding design advancements. Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 aircraft possess unmatched performance capabilities, setting numerous speed and distance records.

Bombardier’s Global 6500 long-range aircraft builds on this unrelenting commitment to innovation, excellence and desire to deliver unmatched capabilities to its customers. The Global 6500 is a quintessential Global aircraft, with its wide-open living spaces, refined interior design, and signature smooth ride.

Like its Global counterparts, Bombardier’s Challenger aircraft possess industry-leading attributes that set them apart from their competition. Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 aircraft combines a world-class interior design with the ultimate value proposition. It boasts the widest in-class cabin and lowest direct operating costs in its class, making this business aircraft a consistent winning option with customers. The Challenger 650 is the best-selling large platform business aircraft of all time with 1,000 deliveries and counting.

Finally, Bombardier is pleased to reveal that NBAA-BACE 2023 will mark the debut of its first Certified Pre-Owned Aircraft at a major U.S. tradeshow. A CPO Challenger 300 aircraft on static aptly showcases all the elements of Bombardier’s premium class of pre-owned aircraft, featuring refurbished interiors, fresh paint, upgraded avionics and connectivity systems, exclusive one-year OEM warranty and more.

Bombardier is also hosting an informative panel at NBAA-BACE on Wednesday, October 18 from 11-12 AM that focuses on everything CPO, revealing how a certified pre-owned program can enhance safety, sustainability and more throughout the industry. Key industry leaders will explore how purchasing a certified pre-owned aircraft can contribute to your organization’s overall sustainability commitment and improve safety within your organization. The session also explores how technological upgrades and product enhancements impact residual values of your aircraft and how these efforts can combat early obsolescence of your key flying assets.

Media representatives are invited to attend Bombardier’s press conference to get first access to the company’s latest news, as well as products and program updates. The event will take place at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, on Monday, October 16, at 9:30 AM.

For customers or media interested in exploring the aircraft on display, customer visits are available by appointment.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Bombardier Global, Global 7500, Global 6500, Challenger, Challenger 650, Challenger 3500, Nuage, and Smooth Flĕx Wing, are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

