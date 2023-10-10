Kforce Inc. Announces Its Participation at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference and Northcoast Research Fall Forum

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced that management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 16, 2023, in New York City. A link to the webcast and presentation, which is currently scheduled for 2:15pm, can be accessed at www.kforce.com under “Events and Presentations.”

Kforce Inc. management is also scheduled to participate in the Northcoast Research Fall Forum virtual conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Kforce’s investor presentation can be accessed on our website at www.kforce.com in the Investor Relations section under “News and Events.”

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide career opportunities for approximately 25,000 highly skilled professionals on a temporary, consulting or direct-hire basis. These professionals work with approximately 2,500 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500, helping them conquer challenges and meet their digital transformation goals. Together, we reimagine how business gets done. For more than 60 years, we’ve achieved our clients’ objectives by combining a KNOWLEDGEforce®—our namesake—with flexibility and an unmatched drive for excellence.

Michael R. Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927