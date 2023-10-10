Global Franchise Market Report 2023: Market is Foirecast to grow by $1,634 Billion During 2022-2027 - Expansion of Established Brands and Innovations in In-store Retailing Driving Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Franchise Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The franchise market is forecasted to grow by USD 1634.71 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.58%

The franchise market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, including innovation in in-store retailing, which has been identified as a key driver in the coming years.

One significant contributor to this growth is the increasing number of restaurants and hotels worldwide. The franchise model is widely used in the food and hospitality industries, allowing for the expansion of established brands through franchising agreements.

Convenience is another factor propelling market growth, with growing consumer demand for convenient food products. Franchise businesses often focus on providing accessible and quick-service options to cater to this demand.

Additionally, the rise in construction activities plays a role in driving the franchise market. As new infrastructure and real estate developments emerge, there is an opportunity for franchise businesses, particularly in the retail and food sectors, to establish a presence in these locations.

Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent franchise vendors contribute to market growth. Effective marketing strategies and eye-catching packaging can attract consumers and enhance brand recognition, which is essential for franchise success.

Furthermore, the market is evolving with a greater emphasis on omnichannel trade. Franchise businesses are recognizing the importance of offering a seamless experience across various channels, including physical stores and online platforms, to meet changing consumer preferences and behavior.

The comprehensive report on the franchise market provides a detailed analysis of various aspects, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes a thorough evaluation of key vendors in the market, offering insights to help companies improve their market position.

In summary, the franchise market is witnessing growth driven by factors such as the expansion of restaurants and hotels, convenience-focused offerings, construction activities, innovative marketing, and a shift toward omnichannel trade. These trends are expected to shape the future of the franchise industry.

