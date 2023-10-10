Wireless POS Terminals Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless POS Terminals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless POS terminals market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.26% during 2023-2028.

A wireless POS terminal (Point of Sale) is a digital device used to process card payments in various settings, including banks, retail stores, museums, metro stations, pharmacies, and restaurants.

It consists of both software and hardware components. The software solution includes asset management, content management, and configuration solutions, while the hardware category encompasses workstations, payment terminals (such as smartphones and tablets) equipped with credit or debit card readers, and accessories like monitors, barcode scanners, receipt printers, and cash drawers.

The typical POS transaction begins with scanning the user's payment card, whether it's a debit, credit, or prepaid card. The terminal then verifies whether the available funds in the user's bank account are sufficient to complete the transaction. Once confirmed, the transaction is processed, and the terminal records the transfer, providing the user with a receipt.

The introduction of Personal Identification Number (PIN) and chip-embedded payment cards has significantly improved security in POS transactions, fostering a positive outlook for the global wireless POS terminals market.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of wireless connectivity and the availability of peripheral devices such as scanners, card readers, and printers are driving the sales of POS terminals. These devices are known for their affordability and portability, which help reduce operational costs for retailers.

Manufacturers are also introducing ultra-portable POS systems, some as small as a credit card. Furthermore, there is a growing trend of people using their existing tablets or systems as POS terminals with specialized software, contributing to the expansion of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Breakup by Type:

Portable Countertop and Pin Pad

MPOS

Smart POS

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

POS Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

NFC Terminal

Non-NFC Terminal

Breakup by Industry:

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

