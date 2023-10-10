USA Consumer Lifestyles Report 2023: Attitudes, Preferences, and Behaviors

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Lifestyles in the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Consumer Lifestyles in the USA report provides valuable insights into the attitudes, preferences, and behaviors of consumers in the country.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of factors that influence consumer expenditure and lifestyle choices, helping businesses and stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the American consumer landscape.

Key areas covered in the report include population demographics, urban development, home ownership trends, household profiles, labor market dynamics, income distribution, consumer and family spending patterns, health and wellness considerations, education levels, dietary habits, drinking preferences, shopping behaviors, personal grooming habits, clothing preferences, leisure activities, savings and investments, media consumption, communication trends, transportation choices, and travel and tourism trends.

By examining these factors, the report provides a holistic view of the American consumer landscape, allowing businesses to identify growth opportunities, understand the drivers of change, assess the competitive environment, and gain insights into major players and leading brands in various industries.

Additionally, the report includes five-year forecasts to help businesses anticipate how the market is expected to evolve in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Consumer landscape in the US 2023

Personal traits and values

'Time for myself' remains a high priority

Identity, status and values reflected in consumer attitudes and behaviour

Voice of the consumer

Consumers appreciate innovation and look for new experiences

Younger consumers have a more positive outlook on their future

Personal traits and values survey highlights

Home life and leisure time

Active households are driving consumers to invest more in their home spaces

Ideal home features vary widely among generations

Homes in a safe location valued by all generations

Demand for domestic leisure trips remain strong as consumers stay closer to home

Home life and leisure time survey highlights

Eating and dietary habits

Consumers pay more attention to the health benefits of the foods they eat

Lack of time to buy groceries and prepare home-cooked meals impacts meal choices

Home cooking most regular choice but demand for snacks and restaurant food booming

Consumers make their food choices based on perceived health benefits

Consumers are willing to pay more for foods that have superior taste

Eating and dietary habits survey highlights

Working life

Expectations of high levels of employee health and safety apparent across generations

Conditions that allow for a strong work-life balance are important for many

Salaries and job security remain important job considerations

Many see their future working lives fitting more easily around their lifestyles

Working life survey highlights

Health and wellness

A high percentage of consumers use exercise to maintain their health and wellness

A growing number of consumers focusing on improving their mental wellbeing?

Consumers look for food attributes that they feel will benefit their health

Consumers continue to adopt technology solutions to manage their health and fitness

Health and wellness survey highlights

Shopping and spending

Cost-of-living crisis motivating consumers to find ways to manage their budgets

Despite pressure on household budgets consumers want good quality products

Consumers seek out personalised and tailored shopping experiences

Consumers are becoming more mindful of the impact of their purchasing habits

Consumers embrace the circular economy and support brands that share their values

Consumers engaging more with companies and brands through social media channels

Data privacy is a concern, but technology is key to enhancing the shopper journey

Consumers are focusing their attention on spending on essentials and trying to save more

Baby Boomers are more comfortable with their current financial situation

Shopping and spending survey highlights

