USA Consumer Lifestyles Report 2023: Attitudes, Preferences, and Behaviors

The Consumer Lifestyles in the USA report provides valuable insights into the attitudes, preferences, and behaviors of consumers in the country.
It offers a comprehensive analysis of factors that influence consumer expenditure and lifestyle choices, helping businesses and stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the American consumer landscape.
Key areas covered in the report include population demographics, urban development, home ownership trends, household profiles, labor market dynamics, income distribution, consumer and family spending patterns, health and wellness considerations, education levels, dietary habits, drinking preferences, shopping behaviors, personal grooming habits, clothing preferences, leisure activities, savings and investments, media consumption, communication trends, transportation choices, and travel and tourism trends.
By examining these factors, the report provides a holistic view of the American consumer landscape, allowing businesses to identify growth opportunities, understand the drivers of change, assess the competitive environment, and gain insights into major players and leading brands in various industries.
Additionally, the report includes five-year forecasts to help businesses anticipate how the market is expected to evolve in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope
- Consumer landscape in the US 2023
- Personal traits and values
- 'Time for myself' remains a high priority
- Identity, status and values reflected in consumer attitudes and behaviour
- Voice of the consumer
- Consumers appreciate innovation and look for new experiences
- Younger consumers have a more positive outlook on their future
- Personal traits and values survey highlights
- Home life and leisure time
- Active households are driving consumers to invest more in their home spaces
- Ideal home features vary widely among generations
- Homes in a safe location valued by all generations
- Demand for domestic leisure trips remain strong as consumers stay closer to home
- Home life and leisure time survey highlights
- Eating and dietary habits
- Consumers pay more attention to the health benefits of the foods they eat
- Lack of time to buy groceries and prepare home-cooked meals impacts meal choices
- Home cooking most regular choice but demand for snacks and restaurant food booming
- Consumers make their food choices based on perceived health benefits
- Consumers are willing to pay more for foods that have superior taste
- Eating and dietary habits survey highlights
- Working life
- Expectations of high levels of employee health and safety apparent across generations
- Conditions that allow for a strong work-life balance are important for many
- Salaries and job security remain important job considerations
- Many see their future working lives fitting more easily around their lifestyles
- Working life survey highlights
- Health and wellness
- A high percentage of consumers use exercise to maintain their health and wellness
- A growing number of consumers focusing on improving their mental wellbeing?
- Consumers look for food attributes that they feel will benefit their health
- Consumers continue to adopt technology solutions to manage their health and fitness
- Health and wellness survey highlights
- Shopping and spending
- Cost-of-living crisis motivating consumers to find ways to manage their budgets
- Despite pressure on household budgets consumers want good quality products
- Consumers seek out personalised and tailored shopping experiences
- Consumers are becoming more mindful of the impact of their purchasing habits
- Consumers embrace the circular economy and support brands that share their values
- Consumers engaging more with companies and brands through social media channels
- Data privacy is a concern, but technology is key to enhancing the shopper journey
- Consumers are focusing their attention on spending on essentials and trying to save more
- Baby Boomers are more comfortable with their current financial situation
- Shopping and spending survey highlights
