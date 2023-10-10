United States Business Intelligence Software Industry Research Report 2023: Surging Demand, Investment Influx, & Pandemic Acceleration Fueling Growth - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Intelligence Software in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The business intelligence (BI) software industry is poised for growth, with revenue expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, reaching an estimated $36.4 billion in 2023. This growth includes a substantial increase of 6.5% in the current year, with industry profit settling at 26.0%.
The report covers various aspects of the BI software industry, including its scope, size, growth prospects, and key players. It also provides insights into industry forecasts, growth rates, and an analysis of major market participants and their market shares.
As businesses continue to recognize the importance of data analysis and reporting in their operations, the BI software industry is expected to thrive. Companies in this sector offer essential tools and services that help businesses make informed decisions based on data-driven insights.
Several key factors are driving the expansion of the BI software industry:
- Surging Demand: The industry has experienced growing demand, particularly as online businesses become more prevalent. The ability to collect, analyze, transform, and report data has become essential for corporate operations and management.
- Investment Influx: Private investment in BI software has increased as these tools have become fundamental for businesses. Companies recognize the value of data-driven decision-making and are willing to invest in BI solutions to gain a competitive edge.
- Pandemic Acceleration: The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the industry's growth. Businesses have increased their reliance on cloud computing and on-premise management services, making BI software even more critical for navigating the evolving business landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Microsoft Corporation
- Salesforce.Com, Inc.
- Qlik Technologies Inc.
- Sap Se
- Oracle Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
