United States Business Intelligence Software Industry Research Report 2023: Surging Demand, Investment Influx, & Pandemic Acceleration Fueling Growth - Forecasts to 2028

The business intelligence (BI) software industry is poised for growth, with revenue expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, reaching an estimated $36.4 billion in 2023. This growth includes a substantial increase of 6.5% in the current year, with industry profit settling at 26.0%.

The report covers various aspects of the BI software industry, including its scope, size, growth prospects, and key players. It also provides insights into industry forecasts, growth rates, and an analysis of major market participants and their market shares.

As businesses continue to recognize the importance of data analysis and reporting in their operations, the BI software industry is expected to thrive. Companies in this sector offer essential tools and services that help businesses make informed decisions based on data-driven insights.

Several key factors are driving the expansion of the BI software industry:

Surging Demand: The industry has experienced growing demand, particularly as online businesses become more prevalent. The ability to collect, analyze, transform, and report data has become essential for corporate operations and management.

Investment Influx: Private investment in BI software has increased as these tools have become fundamental for businesses. Companies recognize the value of data-driven decision-making and are willing to invest in BI solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Pandemic Acceleration: The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the industry's growth. Businesses have increased their reliance on cloud computing and on-premise management services, making BI software even more critical for navigating the evolving business landscape.

