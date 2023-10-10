O’Brien Communications Group Signs Rhodian Group

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a B2B brand-management and marketing-communication firm, signed Rhodian Group — a provider of managed IT, support, cybersecurity, and compliance services to a range of companies and industries — as a client, effective October 1, 2023. Under the terms of the engagement, OCG will provide strategic consultation and planning for all Rhodian Group’s brand-positioning and marketing efforts; all creative and program-development activities; and all tactical program implementation and execution activities.



“Rhodian Group was referred to us by a member of the company’s Board of Directors, with whom we’d worked in the past,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “When we met with Rhodian’s CEO, Phil Smith, its new CRO, Kris Bryant, and rest of the senior team, we knew this was a great opportunity. We’re sincerely grateful for the opportunity to help them attract the attention and the success they deserve.”

OCG will revise and enhance the content of Rhodian Group’s web presence, create a stylistically unified system of collateral materials, create and develop authoritative content for its blog, and share that content more broadly in social and other media. OCG will also help Rhodian Group more closely align its marketing and sales activities.

“The Rhodian Group brand is new to the marketplace as we combined Adar with Rigid Bits after acquiring Rigid Bits,” said Phil Smith, Rhodian’s CEO. “We knew we needed help to position and promote the new brand. OCG came highly recommended, and we felt right at home with their approach. We look forward to a productive partnership.”

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a B2B brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit www.obriencg.com, email info@obriencg.com, or call 860-944-9022.

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit rhodiangroup.com, email info@rhodiangroup.com, or call 877-860-0700.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

201-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com