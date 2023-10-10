Feminine Hygiene Products Market Aiming for US$ 70.6 Bn by 2032 Driven by Educational Campaigns | MarketResearch.biz

New York, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketresearch.biz reports that the feminine hygiene products market is set to grow at a 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is estimated to increase from US$ 35.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 70.6 billion by 2032.



The global feminine hygiene products market is on the rise, due to factors such as increased disposable income among the middle class in emerging economies such as Brazil and China, as well as the advent of more cost-effective feminine hygiene options. This upward trend is projected to be boosted in the near future by increased knowledge of female health and hygiene.

Procter & Gamble's (P&G) 'Parivartan' program, which is being implemented in schools across India, is a stunning representation of this awareness drive. The program teaches young girls about the menstrual cycle and emphasizes the need of maintaining basic hygiene practices. This educational effort is a big step forward in enhancing female health and well-being.

Additionally, the expanding demand for specialist goods like tampons and panty liners in developing countries is predicted to be a significant driver of market expansion, offering enticing potential in this changing environment.

The menstrual hygiene market is positioned for significant development as hygiene awareness and usage rise. An important factor in this rise in demand is the growing female population, particularly in emerging economies. Given that access to these products is intimately linked to women's wellbeing and enables full involvement in social, professional, and educational endeavors, the emphasis on gender equality and women's empowerment also considerably contributes to market growth. Enhancing comfort and convenience, technological improvements and product innovations further fuel market momentum. Also in line with the movement toward sustainability is the rise in popularity of environmentally friendly substitutes like menstruation cups and reusable pads.

Accessibility is undergoing a revolution thanks to the growth of e-commerce and online retail channels, which is a crucial turning point in the market's development

Key Takeaways



By Product Typs, Sanitary pads expected to dominate the market with 4.7% CAGR , followed by tampons; menstrual cups considered a significant advancement.

the market with , followed by tampons; menstrual cups considered a significant advancement. By Distribution Channels, Supermarkets is expected to lead due to convenience and quick availability.

due to convenience and quick availability. Asia Pacific is the largest market, driven by increased awareness, cost-effectiveness, and availability of feminine hygiene products.

is the largest market, driven by increased awareness, cost-effectiveness, and availability of feminine hygiene products. Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Kimberley Clark, and local/startup firms are key industry players focused on product innovation and geographic expansion .

. To keep up with changing consumer tastes, manufacturers are making significant investments in cutting-edge technologies to produce goods with improved comfort, absorbency, and convenience.

in cutting-edge technologies to produce goods with improved comfort, absorbency, and convenience. There is an increase in demand for feminine hygiene products in developing countries, particularly in Brazil and China. The growth of the middle class and the increased attention being paid to women's health are cited as the causes of this increase.

These trends show a collaborative dedication to long-term viability learning, worldwide access, and innovation while representing dynamic transitions in the feminine hygiene sector. Stakeholders can take advantage of these trends to grow strategically and improve society as the market continues to change.

Driving Factors

Campaigns for education and sensitization

An increase in the market for sanitary goods has been sparked by increased knowledge and education about menstruation health. There has been a considerable change in consumer attitudes and preferences as a result of targeted initiatives by governments, NGOs, and educational institutions to destigmatize menstruation. This is one of the major driving factor for feminine hygiene products market.

Gender equality and women's empowerment

The emphasis on these issues has a significant effect on market expansion. This change allows women to handle their menstrual health with dignity, allowing uninterrupted pursuit of education, employment, and social activities. It also recognizes having access to quality menstrual hygiene products as an essential human right.

Restraining Factors

Cultural prohibitions and stigmas

Menstruation-related cultural taboos and stigmas still exist in many nations, which makes it difficult to have open discussions about menstrual cleanliness and health. The spread of important information may be hampered by these deeply held convictions. Menstruation is sadly linked to ideas of impurity or shame in some cultures, which prevents people from learning crucial information about menstrual hygiene practices. Women may be discouraged from seeking out or using feminine hygiene products as a result of this stigma, which may have an impact on their general wellbeing.

Cost Considerations

The price of sustainable and technologically advanced feminine hygiene products can be a restraining factor for some consumers. Biodegradable pads and menstrual cups, while eco-friendly, often come at a higher cost than conventional options, making affordability a concern for budget-conscious individuals.

Growth Opportunities

Sustainable Solutions Are Being Revolutionized

The need for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products is growing as environmental awareness rises. Businesses have an opportunity to appeal to the eco-conscious consumer base by offering innovative eco-friendly alternatives like reusable pads, organic cotton options, and menstruation cups. Organizations that adopt sustainable practices are well-positioned to take the lead in this expanding market niche.

Educational Programs for Independent Decision-Making

Investing in menstrual health education initiatives such as campaigns and seminars is essential. The benefits of making informed decisions are demonstrated by programs like Procter & Gamble's "Parivartan" initiative, which is actively run in schools. Businesses may encourage informed decision-making by arming women with thorough information, which will eventually increase demand for dependable and secure feminine hygiene products.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 35.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 70.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Trending Factors

In the feminine hygiene industry, three notable trends are evident. Firstly, there's a growing preference for sustainable alternatives like biodegradable pads and menstrual cups, driven by increased environmental awareness. Further, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technology into products to enhance comfort, absorption, and leak protection, meeting evolving consumer preferences. Moreover, personalized options and subscription services are gaining traction, offering women a range of choices and convenient, hassle-free access to menstrual products. These trends reflect a dynamic industry adapting to meet the diverse needs and values of its consumers.

Report Segmentation

Product Insights

With an amazing 4.57% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) anticipated to lead the market, the sanitary napkins/pads sector is set for tremendous growth. This increase is due to increased menstrual hygiene knowledge and the accessibility of sanitary napkins in a range of sizes, absorbencies, and price points. Global sales of sanitary napkins are being driven by a rising number of women from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

Customers are given the opportunity to choose items that suit their preferences and financial constraints thanks to the wide range of possibilities, which include antibacterial properties, different levels of absorption, fragrance-free substitutes, and a variety of sizes and styles.

Tampons are anticipated to hold the second-largest market share in parallel. Tampons are becoming more and more well-liked because of their discretion, practicality, and adaptability for sports like swimming. They set themselves apart from sanitary napkins even further with their guarantee of a stain-free experience. However, there are several obstacles to adoption in developing nations, such as greater costs and perceived complexity. To maximize the market for tampons, it is essential to address these preconceptions.

These patterns highlight the shifting consumer landscape and offer key chances for market participants to meet a range of demands and preferences.

Distribution Insights

The market for feminine hygiene products is segmented depending on the distribution channels it uses, which include supermarkets, drugstores, online retailers, and others. Due to the widespread practice of women buying sanitary products alongside household basics, supermarkets stand out among these as the main revenue producers. A major factor driving the expansion of this market category is the convenience that supermarkets provide.

To increase customer engagement and boost product sales, supermarkets strategically employ discounts and additional incentives. They act as crucial distribution centers for parent companies, providing a wide variety of brands. The convenience and wide range of products that supermarkets offer further strengthens their position as market leaders.

Given their dual function as suppliers of both medicines and necessary sanitary items, pharmacies also rank as preferred locations for purchasing feminine hygiene products. For the purpose of catering exclusively to female customers, several pharmacies work closely with their parent firms. Additionally, the popularity of online retail platforms is growing, especially among working women who value the convenience of online purchasing. It is estimated that the rise in e-commerce will secure a sizable market share over the anticipated time frame.

In addition to reflecting the changing consumer landscape, these varied distribution channels offer considerable opportunities for market participants to proactively engage with their target audience.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Panty Liners

Tampons

Spray

Internal Cleaners

By Distribution Type

Supermarket/hypermarket

Pharmacy

Online store

Others

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global feminine hygiene products market due to rising awareness, cost-effective options, and widespread accessibility. Countries like China and India, with substantial populations, drive this trend, aided by sustained urbanization and increased disposable incomes.

The diminishing stigma around menstrual health has bolstered acceptance and demand. Government initiatives further promote awareness, fuelling market growth. The Asia Pacific market stands as a flourishing hub, offering ample opportunities for industry players to meet the diverse needs of this expanding consumer base.

Key Regions and Countries

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The market for feminine hygiene products is highly competitive. Established industry leaders like Procter & Gamble (Always, Tampax) and Kimberly-Clark (Kotex) maintain a strong presence with their well-known brands. Niche and specialty brands, such as The Honest Company and Natracare, cater to eco-conscious consumers seeking natural and sustainable options. Innovative startups like Thinx and DivaCup offer unique alternatives, particularly appealing to younger demographics. Retailers have entered the market with private-label products, competing primarily on price. Regional brands address specific local preferences, while e-commerce giants like Amazon exert substantial influence in online sales. This multifaceted competition underscores the diverse consumer needs and preferences within the feminine hygiene sector.

Key Players of Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Essity AB

Ontex Group

Edgewell Personal Care

Unilever PLC

Recent Development

Kotex introduced its Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads in January 2023, providing improved hygienic protection.

In 2022, Thinx, Inc., a well-known manufacturer of reusable period and incontinence trousers, was officially acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for a majority interest.

In addition, in 2022, Unicharm Indonesia cooperated with the government to educate children in primary schools on the issue of "Garbage Separation" through a specific lecture program.

