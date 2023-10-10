United States Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2023: Tapping into Gen Zers with Ingredient-led Innovations and Power of Social Media - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the market, including historic and forecasted market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.
The Premium Beauty and Personal Care market in the USA is experiencing notable growth, rebounding from the pandemic-induced declines witnessed in 2020. In 2022, nearly every category within the premium segment has shown positive growth, although the pace of growth has decelerated for many areas. This slowdown can be attributed to factors such as the dynamic performances seen in the previous year and macroeconomic challenges, including inflationary pressures leading to consumers opting for more cost-effective options.
The premium segment includes a range of product areas, such as Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, and Premium Skin Care. These categories collectively contribute to the growth and diversity of the premium beauty and personal care market in the USA.
It offers a detailed picture of the premium beauty and personal care market, helping businesses and stakeholders understand growth sectors, factors driving change, the competitive environment, major players, and leading brands. Additionally, the report includes five-year forecasts to assess how the market is expected to evolve in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium segment focuses on efficacy and broader wellness
- Building on product experience and variety across retail platforms
- Tapping into Gen Zers with ingredient-led innovation and power of social media
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Innovation in terms of quality and texture to keep momentum going
- Beauty with purpose
- Experimenting with virtual world to engage consumers
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
- Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
- NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022
- LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2022
- Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2022-2027
BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2022: The big picture
- 2022 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for beauty and personal care?
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
- Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
- GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022
- NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022
- LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2022
- Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2017-2022
- Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2017-2022
- Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2022
- Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2022-2027
- Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2022-2027
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9qc1m
Source: Euromonitor International
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.