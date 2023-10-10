United States Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2023: Tapping into Gen Zers with Ingredient-led Innovations and Power of Social Media - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Premium Beauty and Personal Care market in the USA is experiencing notable growth, rebounding from the pandemic-induced declines witnessed in 2020. In 2022, nearly every category within the premium segment has shown positive growth, although the pace of growth has decelerated for many areas. This slowdown can be attributed to factors such as the dynamic performances seen in the previous year and macroeconomic challenges, including inflationary pressures leading to consumers opting for more cost-effective options.

The premium segment includes a range of product areas, such as Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, and Premium Skin Care. These categories collectively contribute to the growth and diversity of the premium beauty and personal care market in the USA.

It offers a detailed picture of the premium beauty and personal care market, helping businesses and stakeholders understand growth sectors, factors driving change, the competitive environment, major players, and leading brands. Additionally, the report includes five-year forecasts to assess how the market is expected to evolve in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium segment focuses on efficacy and broader wellness

Building on product experience and variety across retail platforms

Tapping into Gen Zers with ingredient-led innovation and power of social media

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation in terms of quality and texture to keep momentum going

Beauty with purpose

Experimenting with virtual world to engage consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022

LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2022

Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2022-2027

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2022: The big picture

2022 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA

Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022

NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2018-2022

LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2019-2022

Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2017-2022

Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2017-2022

Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2022

Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2022-2027

Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2022-2027

