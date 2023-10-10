Redmond Magazine Announces Winners of 2023 Product of the Year Awards

Woodland Hills, CA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The editors of Redmond magazine, the leading independent voice of the Microsoft IT community and a Converge360 brand of 1105 Media, announced the winners of its 2023 Product of the Year awards today. In their inaugural year, the awards honor standout products in the Microsoft solution ecosystem that are uniquely successful in helping IT professionals manage, monitor, optimize and secure their Microsoft environments.

Thanks to AI, Microsoft’s expansive network of solution makers is implementing innovative new technologies at an unprecedented clip – technologies that improve every area that IT pros touch, from managing the Azure cloud, to monitoring Windows Server environments, to backing up Microsoft 365 data, and more. At the same time, too many IT teams are hamstrung by tighter budgets, lower headcounts and shorter timelines. For those organizations with more fires than personnel to put them out, wading through the throng of Microsoft solutions in today’s market to find the right one that meets their specific needs is just another headache. Enter Redmond’s Product of the Year awards.

“Businesses are asking more of their IT teams than ever. For those teams, there are plenty of products in the market that promise to lift the weight of managing, securing and otherwise improving their Microsoft environments, but vetting them is a monumental task in itself. That’s where these awards come in,” said Redmond magazine Editorial Director Gladys Rama. “These products are the standouts in a huge field of standouts, spanning some of the most critical Microsoft technologies that organizations need to run smoothly.”

More information available here: https://redmondmag.com/pages/product-awards.aspx.

Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:



Active Directory Backup & Recovery

Keepit Backup and Recovery for Azure AD

Azure Management & Monitoring

eG Enterprise for Azure Virtual Desktop Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Management

CData Sync

Identity & Access Management

IS Decisions UserLock

Microsoft 365 Backup & Recovery

Synology Active Backup for M365

Microsoft 365 Governance, Policy Enforcement & E-Discovery

Rencore Governance

Teams Integration & Enhancement

Dataminr Pulse

Teams Workflow & Collaboration

Frameable Spaces

Windows Endpoint Security & Threat Intelligence

Liquidware CommandCTRL

Windows Server Monitoring

EventSentry

