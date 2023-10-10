Whitestone REIT to Serve as Sponsor of Social Motion’s Spectrum of Tastes: Amplify Our Voices Fundraiser

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone”) is proud to announce its support of Spectrum of Tastes: Amplify Our Voices, an annual fundraising event hosted by Social Motion, a program of The Center for Pursuit (“The Center”), by serving as a lead sponsor. This year’s fundraiser takes place on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion in Houston, and celebrates the tremendous accomplishments and successes of children and young adults with autism and special needs.



Social Motion provides social skills to individuals on the autism spectrum from pre-K to young adults. The program serves children, teens, and young adults challenged by autism, ADHD, social anxiety, and similar special needs through after-school social skills classes and young adult social groups.

“We are very proud supporters of The Center for Pursuit’s Social Motion program and are honored to serve as a sponsor for this year’s Spectrum of Tastes: Amplify of Voices fundraiser,” stated Christine Mastandrea, Whitestone COO. “Our company has personally benefited from the incredible work that Wendy and The Center’s team have done to prepare the program’s participants for professional life by equipping them with the necessary skill sets and training they need to excel. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of and hearing directly from the many talented children and young adults who are currently enrolled in the program on October 19.”

Whitestone has been a proud supporter of Social Motion since its founding in 2010 and has been a regular sponsor of Spectrum of Tastes: Amplify of Voices given the similarities in their respective missions. Both organizations are committed to helping people better connect with their communities through education and innovation.

“On behalf of The Center, I’d like to thank Whitestone for its many years of support for Social Motion,” said Wendy Dawson, founder of Social Motion. “In addition to serving as a sponsor of our fundraiser and champion of our efforts, Whitestone also employs one of our participants, who is thriving, so it’s incredibly rewarding to have such a deep relationship with the company.”

Those interested in attending or sponsoring this year’s Spectrum of Tastes: Amplify of Voices can do so by visiting https://thecenterforpursuit.org/event/spectrum-of-tastes/ to purchase tickets or complete a sponsorship form. Alternatively, interested parties can also reach out to Jeffrey Doherty, Chief Development Officer for The Center, at jdoherty@thecenterforpursuit.org or (713) 525-8479.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

About The Center for Pursuit

For more than seven decades, The Center for Pursuit (The Center) has empowered individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), autism and similar conditions to live meaningful, dignified lives filled with opportunity. Through innovative programs and services in areas like job skills training, supported employment, health and wellness, community living, and day services, The Center helps clients develop the skills and tools necessary to grow as individuals and participate fully in their community. Now with expanded offerings for a younger demographic, the organization serves a total client base of approximately 200 children, adolescents, and young adults and more than 450 adults in the Houston area. For more information, please visit The Center’s website.

Investor and Media Contact:

For Whitestone:

David Mordy

Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com

For The Center:

Jeffrey Doherty

Chief Development Officer

(713) 525-8479

jdoherty@thecenterforpursuit.org