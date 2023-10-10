Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Six Abstracts to be Presented at The Obesity Society’s Annual Meeting at ObesityWeek ®

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation – three oral presentations and three posters - at The Obesity Society’s Annual Meeting at ObesityWeek® to be held October 14-17 in Dallas, TX.

The following abstracts were accepted as late-breakers for presentation:

“Weight Reduction in Patients With Hypothalamic Obesity Treated with Setmelanotide for 12 Months” will be presented on October 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT in Exhibit Hall D. The lead author on this research is Christian L. Roth, M.D., Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, WA.

“3-Year Setmelanotide Weight Outcomes in Patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and Obesity” will be presented on October 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT in Exhibit Hall D. The lead author on this research is Jack Yanovski, M.D., Ph.D., Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, MD.

“4-Year Setmelanotide Weight Outcomes of Patients with POMC and LEPR Deficiency Obesity” will be featured in an oral presentation on October 17 from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. CT in D174. The lead author on this research is Wendy K. Chung, M.D., Ph.D., Division of Molecular Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, Columbia University, New York, NY.

“Cardiac, Renal, and Endocrine/Diabetes Mellitus Outcomes in Children with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome,” will be presented on October 15 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CT in Exhibit Hall D. The lead author on this research is Jeremy Pomeroy, Ph.D., M.S., Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

Rhythm will also present two additional oral presentations:

“Impact of Setmelanotide on Metabolic Syndrome Risk in Patients with POMC and LEPR Deficiency” will be presented on October 16 from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. CT in Ballroom C. This research was led by Martin Wabitsch, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, University of Ulm in Germany.

“Impact of Setmelanotide on Metabolic Syndrome Risk in Patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome” will be presented on October 16 from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. CT in Ballroom C. The lead author is Andrea Haqq, M.D., M.H.S., Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Alberta.

ObesityWeek® will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Rhythm will post these data presentations on the Company’s website on the “Publications and Presentations” page following the conference.

In addition, the Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss these data presentations on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com. A replay will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) diseases. Rhythm’s lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and authorized by the European Commission (EC) and the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in accordance with product labeling. Additionally, Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare MC4R pathway diseases, as well as a preclinical suite of investigational candidates for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.



